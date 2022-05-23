Work Talk Podcast: Man vs woman at the workplace, or is it woman vs woman?

Women who have crossed the bridge of success sometimes decide to blow it up. Do such women exist and why? Find out more in our Work Talk podcast. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Synopsis: This is a new podcast series by The Straits Times to help you work smarter, think deeper, and get ahead in your work life.

They say the ones pitching against women at workplaces aren't men, but women who have crossed the bridge of success and decided to blow it up. Do such women exist and why?

What are working women up against at the workplaces, and how should they navigate them? How do men feel about being the apex body that just cannot seem to win?

Listen to this episode as we speak to Professor Chong Sin Hui, assistant professor of organisational behaviour from Nanyang Technological University, and Mr Toh Keng Hoe - a corporate executive, a part-time lecturer, a Singapore Computer Society volunteer, and most pertinently...a man.

Highlights (click/tap):

04:00 What are Queen Bees and why do they exist?

10:08 Are women just pretty faces that sell solutions in the tech industry?

14:43 Man vs woman - if you win, I lose. Or is it?

18:09 What a man wishes a woman would do to help men support them

22:47 Ask-the-Expert: Can Singapore avoid quota-based gender policies?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

