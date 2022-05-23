Work Talk Podcast: Man vs woman at the workplace, or is it woman vs woman?

What are working women up against at the workplaces, and how should they navigate them? How do men feel about being the apex body that just cannot seem to win?

Listen to this episode as we speak to Professor Chong Sin Hui, assistant professor of organisational behaviour from Nanyang Technological University, and Mr Toh Keng Hoe - a corporate executive, a part-time lecturer, a Singapore Computer Society volunteer, and most pertinently...a man.

Highlights (click/tap):

04:00 What are Queen Bees and why do they exist?

10:08 Are women just pretty faces that sell solutions in the tech industry?

14:43 Man vs woman - if you win, I lose. Or is it?

18:09 What a man wishes a woman would do to help men support them

22:47 Ask-the-Expert: Can Singapore avoid quota-based gender policies?

Register for ST's new Head Start newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Read Krist Boo's column: https://str.sg/wB2P

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wX8w

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#moneycareer