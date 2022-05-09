Work Talk Podcast: Desk, don't go. Stay with me?

One wouldn't guess that workers could get all emotional over desk space, but that is exactly what is happening in some companies that are thinking of removing what is seen as a benefit to some employees.

What is hot-desking? Is it suitable for everybody? How should workers respond when they lose their desks?

ST's senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Chen Tang, the strategy principal at Unispace, a workplace consultancy. Her other guest is Mr Joseph Khong, assistant director at ACE, the national trade association for startups .

Join us as we discover just how hot this potato of hot-desking could get. And get tips that help bosses avoid getting burnt!

Highlights (click/tap):

02:19 Mr Chen on how hot-desking is catching on in Singapore

03:56 How much savings hot-desking could bring

07:04 Why workers resist hot-desking

12:45 To hot-desk or not, it comes down to your business

15:37 Executive-asks-expert time: how office space might look in a year's time

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

