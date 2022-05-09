Work Talk Podcast: Desk, don't go. Stay with me?

Synopsis: This is a podcast series by The Straits Times to help you work smarter, think deeper, and get ahead in your work life.
In this episode, we talk about hot-desking, the changing out of permanent desks for workers to shared furniture and spaces.
One wouldn't guess that workers could get all emotional over desk space, but that is exactly what is happening in some companies that are thinking of removing what is seen as a benefit to some employees.
What is hot-desking? Is it suitable for everybody? How should workers respond when they lose their desks?
ST's senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Chen Tang, the strategy principal at Unispace, a workplace consultancy. Her other guest is Mr Joseph Khong, assistant director at ACE, the national trade association for startups .
Join us as we discover just how hot this potato of hot-desking could get. And get tips that help bosses avoid getting burnt!
Highlights (click/tap):
02:19 Mr Chen on how hot-desking is catching on in Singapore
03:56 How much savings hot-desking could bring
07:04 Why workers resist hot-desking
12:45 To hot-desk or not, it comes down to your business
15:37 Executive-asks-expert time: how office space might look in a year's time
Read Krist Boo's Work/Life columns: https://str.sg/wX79
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
