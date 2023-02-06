Work Talk Podcast: Can blue-collar workers have hope in Singapore?

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, the Work Talk podcast helps you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
In this episode, host Krist Boo asks these questions: Can a room attendant who barely speaks or read English rise to become an assistant front-office manager? Does a restaurant manager really need a diploma or a degree? Can a secondary-school graduate manage a team of 44?
She and her guests talk about the plight of Singaporean workers who stop school at, or before completing their secondary education. They make up 27 per cent of our local workforce of 2.3 million. Many of them are doing blue-collar work, which comprise 20 per cent of our jobs.
The panel comprises:
Ms Shobana Baskaram, an assistant manager at Marina Bay Sands
Dr Laurel Teo, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies
Ms Chloe Huang, strategic director of recruitment platform OppTy
Mr Chow Keng Hai, senior hospitality executive and hospitality consultant
And to celebrate the new Chinese Year of the Rabbit, we have a bonus extra after the podcast with fengshui master Ken Koh. Listen on to how the rat, ox, rooster, dog and tiger might fare this year. And bosses, if you are still tussling with employees over the great return-to-office negotiation, Master Koh has advice for you.
Have a good work week!
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:43 Will millennial managers change the game
4:09 My restaurant manager must have a diploma 5:11 A hotel room attendant who could hardly read nor write English
8:40 Why spend resources on them; time to do something
14:38 Huat ah!! A session with fengshui master Ken Koh
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
