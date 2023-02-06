Work Talk Podcast: Can blue-collar workers have hope in Singapore?

She and her guests talk about the plight of Singaporean workers who stop school at, or before completing their secondary education. They make up 27 per cent of our local workforce of 2.3 million. Many of them are doing blue-collar work, which comprise 20 per cent of our jobs.

The panel comprises:

Ms Shobana Baskaram, an assistant manager at Marina Bay Sands

Dr Laurel Teo, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies

Ms Chloe Huang, strategic director of recruitment platform OppTy

Mr Chow Keng Hai, senior hospitality executive and hospitality consultant

And to celebrate the new Chinese Year of the Rabbit, we have a bonus extra after the podcast with fengshui master Ken Koh. Listen on to how the rat, ox, rooster, dog and tiger might fare this year. And bosses, if you are still tussling with employees over the great return-to-office negotiation, Master Koh has advice for you.

Have a good work week!

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:43 Will millennial managers change the game

4:09 My restaurant manager must have a diploma 5:11 A hotel room attendant who could hardly read nor write English

8:40 Why spend resources on them; time to do something

14:38 Huat ah!! A session with fengshui master Ken Koh

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST’s new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wVpX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Krist Boo’s Column: https://str.sg/wB2P

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!