Work Talk Podcast: Boss, I am not data stupid; you never trained me

In this episode, we are going to discuss training. Whose responsibility is it to get workers trained to use data in their jobs?

ST's senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Mr Ajay Advani, vice president of business & partnerships for Asia-Pacific at Tableau and Mr Keith Saw, a digital marketeer in an automative technology startup.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:25 Mr Advani on the two Singapore surprises that came up in the study

04:03 Data literacy: Whose responsibility is it?

06:37 How a young digital marketeer like Mr Keith Saw picked up his data skills

10:32 Should companies give every employee a budget and time to encourage self-learning

11.05 Executive-asks-expert time: How should a fresh graduate build foundational knowledge in data, and why data learning should start early for youths

Read Krist Boo's Work/Life columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/krist-boo

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

