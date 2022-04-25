Work Talk Podcast: Boss, I am not data stupid; you never trained me

Synopsis: This is a podcast series by The Straits Times to help you work smarter, think deeper, and get ahead in your work life.
A recent global survey report showed that Singapore managers are among the most demanding globally in expecting their workers to be data savvy. Yet, they ranked the lowest in training their workers in data literacy.
In this episode, we are going to discuss training. Whose responsibility is it to get workers trained to use data in their jobs?
ST's senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Mr Ajay Advani, vice president of business & partnerships for Asia-Pacific at Tableau and Mr Keith Saw, a digital marketeer in an automative technology startup.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:25 Mr Advani on the two Singapore surprises that came up in the study
04:03 Data literacy: Whose responsibility is it?
06:37 How a young digital marketeer like Mr Keith Saw picked up his data skills
10:32 Should companies give every employee a budget and time to encourage self-learning
11.05 Executive-asks-expert time: How should a fresh graduate build foundational knowledge in data, and why data learning should start early for youths
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
