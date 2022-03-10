Women under-represented in semiconductor industry: Gan Siow Huang

SINGAPORE - The semiconductor industry has seen robust growth globally but women remain under-represented in the male dominated field, especially in leadership and technical roles.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang said industry leaders in Singapore recognise this gap and are working to grow talent in the industry, launching initiatives such as a job portal.

"Semiconductor and electronics is traditionally a male-dominated industry.

"Despite this, more women have joined this industry over the years, and we're seeing some rising to leadership positions," said Ms Gan on Thursday (March 10) at the Semiconductor Women's Forum.

Speaking at the event organised by the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), Ms Gan noted that the global semiconductor industry saw robust growth last year.

Sales rose by 26 per cent as chip manufacturers ramped up production to meet strong demand amid chip shortages.

She said the semiconductor industry in Singapore had expanded by 14 per cent in 2021 and is expected to post healthy growth this year.

Meanwhile, the industry is working to attract mid-career job seekers and help grow the local talent pipeline.

In line with this are tripartite efforts to implement flexible work arrangements to attract women to the industry.

"Women often shoulder a larger part of caregiving responsibilities at home.

"I believe efforts to support employees in better balancing their family and personal responsibilities will enable more women to enter, remain and progress in the workforce," Ms Gan said at the event held at the Pan Pacific Singapore hotel, which this year incorporates International Women's Day #BreaktheBias pledge campaign.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Ms Julie Koh, strategic programmes director at SSIA, described her experience when the joined the industry in the 1990s.