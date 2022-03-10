Women under-represented in semiconductor industry: Gan Siow Huang

SINGAPORE - The semiconductor industry has seen robust growth globally but women remain under-represented in the male dominated field, especially in leadership and technical roles.
Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang said industry leaders in Singapore recognise this gap and are working to grow talent in the industry, launching initiatives such as a job portal.
"Semiconductor and electronics is traditionally a male-dominated industry.
"Despite this, more women have joined this industry over the years, and we're seeing some rising to leadership positions," said Ms Gan on Thursday (March 10) at the Semiconductor Women's Forum.
Speaking at the event organised by the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), Ms Gan noted that the global semiconductor industry saw robust growth last year.
Sales rose by 26 per cent as chip manufacturers ramped up production to meet strong demand amid chip shortages.
She said the semiconductor industry in Singapore had expanded by 14 per cent in 2021 and is expected to post healthy growth this year.
Meanwhile, the industry is working to attract mid-career job seekers and help grow the local talent pipeline.
In line with this are tripartite efforts to implement flexible work arrangements to attract women to the industry.
"Women often shoulder a larger part of caregiving responsibilities at home.
"I believe efforts to support employees in better balancing their family and personal responsibilities will enable more women to enter, remain and progress in the workforce," Ms Gan said at the event held at the Pan Pacific Singapore hotel, which this year incorporates International Women's Day #BreaktheBias pledge campaign.
In an interview with The Straits Times, Ms Julie Koh, strategic programmes director at SSIA, described her experience when the joined the industry in the 1990s.
The 52-year-old said back then, there were few women engineers in the semiconductor industry.
But this has changed, with more women entering the field and doing well.
She noted that there was a seven percentage point increase in female job seekers entering the industry between 2019 and 2021 via the career conversion programme organised by Workforce Singapore and SSIA.
This compares with the period between 2016 and 2019.
Ms Chua Khai Shuen, 22, will join the industry after she graduates from the National University of Singapore at the end of this month.
She is currently working as a manufacturing engineer intern at semiconductor firm Applied Materials, and will join the company full-time after graduation.
The final-year mechanical engineering student said: "In school, I really avoided electrical work and coding because I so strongly believed that my poor grades in those modules meant I wasn't capable in these aspects."
The stint at Applied Materials has exposed her to practical projects that involve such skills.
"It was finally time to face my fears and it ended up as something that was not unapproachable, that I could handle slowly and very surely with the help of people around me (at work).
"I wasn't actually incompetent in those things - I just lacked the confidence and experience," she said.