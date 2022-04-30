Veterinary sector review looking at better recognition and career prospects of workers

SINGAPORE - A shortage of veterinary staff here due to the lack of recognition and poor career progression were among key survey findings as part of a veterinary sector review update on Saturday (April 30) during the 13th edition of Pets' Day Out.

Dr Chow Haoting, president of the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA), told The Straits Times: "After five years, only 20per cent of the veterinary nursing alumni remain in the industry. Many veterinary nurses do not see being a nurse as a viable career path, as it has little progression and pay."

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How,the guest of honour, opened Pets' Day Out at Jurong Lake Gardens. The event also celebrated World Veterinary Day.

Giving an update on the vet sector review, Mr Tan said more than half the respondents in a survey by Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and the SVA in 2021 felt vet paraprofessionals could be better recognised, and have better career progression and development opportunities.

Almost all had called for regular reviews of professional standards for veterinarians and for them to be benchmarked with those of other developed countries, as well as promoting lifelong learning for the profession.

After focus group discussions with industry players, Mr Tan said, several key areas have been identified for further study, including the need to better define the scope of veterinary activities, recognising the critical role of vets and vet paraprofessionals, upholding professional standards, and encouraging continuing education in the profession.

A suggestion for the formation of a veterinary professional body will also be looked at.

Dr Chang Siow Foong, group director of AVS, added that better clarity on the scope of regulated veterinary activities would mean ensuring that only a trained person can perform proper veterinary-related tasks.

"This is to protect the health and welfare of the animals in Singapore by making sure they are being taken care of by trained personnel," said Dr Chang.

Dr Chow of SVA said that they are hoping that the recognition and standards of veterinary nurses can be improved with the review.

"We are working closely with multiple stakeholders to upgrade the skills of veterinary nurses to justify a higher wage and develop a sustainable career progression," he added.

AVS said it will continue to engage stakeholders, consider their views and feedback, and will share its recommendations over the coming months.

Pets' Day Out, which started in August 2019 and is held once every two months, serves as a platform for animal welfare groups, professionals, businesses, veterinarians, and pet lovers to come together.