Up to $8,000 funding to set up rest areas for lower-wage workers

Building owners and service buyers can now tap a $1 million government fund to provide rest areas for their outsourced cleaners and security officers.

The Workcare Grant will cover up to 80 per cent of the cost - capped at $8,000 - in creating a new rest area. If enhancements are made to an existing rest area, the cap is $3,000. In both cases, the rest area must benefit at least 10 outsourced lower-wage workers, including cleaners and security officers.

Announcing the launch of the grant yesterday, outgoing Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who takes on the communications and information portfolio today, said more than 2,000 workers are expected to benefit. She urged building owners and service buyers to improve working conditions with financial help from the grant.

"It is not very complicated (to provide proper rest areas). It takes a little bit of effort on the part of the service buyers," said Mrs Teo, who was visiting Jurong Point's rest areas for its cleaners and other outsourced workers.

"When we all do our part to show care and concern for essential services workers, let them know that they are valued members of the community... then we are able to uplift our lower-wage workers."

The grant comes after the recent conclusion of a pilot study by the Ministry of Manpower that started in November 2019 with two town councils testing ways to improve rest areas for outsourced cleaners.

The study resulted in several key recommendations.

First, secure and personal lockers should be provided for workers in the rest areas so that they can carry out their tasks without worry. Second, allowing the workers to customise and personalise their rest areas will give them a sense of ownership of the space.

Third, showcasing the work and efforts of the workers will help to build a connection between them and service users such as residents or tenants. Lastly, creating opportunities for users to appreciate the workers' contributions helps to build a positive welfare ecosystem.

In 2019, a tripartite advisory on provision of rest areas for outsourced workers was released with similar recommendations as the pilot study's.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who was also at Jurong Point yesterday, said the Workcare Grant was slated for launch last year, soon after the release of the advisory.

"However, with the Covid-19 situation, the timing was not right because many businesses were still affected by the circuit breaker... So there was a year's lag but the principles are the same," he added.

He said the $1 million set aside is an initial funding amount "and we will see how it goes from there".

The grant will be administered by NTUC U Care Centre.

Mercatus Co-operative, a subsidiary of NTUC Enterprise that owns and manages Jurong Point, said the mall has four rest areas - two each for outsourced housekeeping staff and security officers.

In 2019, it enhanced the rest areas with lockers, water dispensers, fridges and microwave ovens.

"We believe that by investing in the well-being of our workers, they will continue to do their best work and contribute positively to the organisation," said Mr Andy Kau, general manager of Jurong Point.

Mr Asari Manchong, a cleaner from ISS Facility Services, said the mall's rest areas are very comfortable. "It is air-conditioned. Sometimes, I bring my own food so I can spend my one hour of rest here without having to run around to buy food," he added.

NTUC director of operations and mobilisation Mohd Fahmi Aliman said it will continue to work with building managements to propose solutions for proper rest areas to be built according to the tripartite advisory.

More information about the grant can be found at www.ntuc.org.sg/ucarecentre.