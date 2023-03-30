No meetings beyond office hours and project-based flexi-work: How this company hopes to retain talent

During Mr Dean Tong’s job interview, his interviewer – UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong – told him his job is not to help the bank maximise profit. Instead, he should focus on creating value for the customers, the employees as well as partners and stakeholders.

Mr Tong, now UOB’s head of group human resources, got the job, and since joining the bank in July 2018, he has found the credo to be a defining part of the bank’s corporate DNA to build a sustainable workforce.

“So whenever we take in someone, we have the responsibility to take care of them, whether the economy is good or bad,” says Mr Tong. The 51-year-old leads a team of 400 people in the HR division, of whom 140 are based in Singapore, to help steer a workforce of about 30,000 across the region.

And as the bank’s CEO Mr Wee highlighted in the 2021 annual report, “taking care of our customers requires that we take care of our people first”.

A strong sense of purpose with balance

The bank’s value proposition for the employees, says Mr Tong, is care, growth and trust. This translates to focusing on things that matter to the employees, caring for their personal and professional growth in the long term; while the trust factor is about empowering employees to make a difference in their work.

So what’s the key to building a sustainable workforce? According to him, while pay and benefits are important, they are not the deal breakers in the long-run.