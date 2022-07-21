Unfair tender clauses a systemic harm to security industry: Security Association

SINGAPORE - Incidents of security guards being abused make headlines and cause public furore, but discriminatory clauses in service agreements are more harmful to the private security industry because they represent a systemic problem, the umbrella body that represents the sector said on Thursday (July 21).

"It is an even bigger problem than abuse - because abuse is incidental but discriminatory and unfair working conditions are systemic," said Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, president of the Security Association Singapore (SAS).

He was speaking at an annual awards ceremony to recognise exemplary security officers and mark Security Officers Day, which falls on July 24.

Discriminatory clauses can take the form of ageist clauses or those that allow officers to be dismissed for any reason and without recourse, said Mr Thomas.

"Such clauses in service agreements are negotiated and agreed by the service buyer and the security agency, but affect the security officer."

The association has just received notice of another tender that includes an ageist clause stipulating a maximum age for security officers to be deployed to that site, said Mr Thomas. He did not name the managing agent that put out the tender.

"What I shall share at this time is that this managing agent is a repeat offender," he said.

SAS previously released statements on discriminatory tenders for condominium security officers by managing agents Savills and Knight Frank.

It has not name the managing agent as it is still verifying the latest tender, Mr Thomas, who is also a nominated MP, told The Straits Times.

At the event, over 640 awards were presented, with the top plaudits reserved for five officers that showed exceptional performance and dedication to their role.

Ms Gheeta Nalatamby and Mr Bharat Kumar Kanabathy received the Security Officer of The Year award, while Mr Pravin Manimaran, Mr Sures Perumal and Mr Neo Ah Whatt received the SAS President's Medal for Professionalism.

Ms Gheeta received the top award for comforting a distraught patron she stumbled upon in January while patrolling the IMM mall, where she has worked for the last six years.