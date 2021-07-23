Two new SGUnited courses to help job seekers upgrade digitalisation skills

SINGAPORE - Job seekers looking to upgrade their digitalisation skills and improve their employability in the technology and built environment sectors can now look forward to two new courses.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will roll out both courses under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, to offer workers more industry-relevant training opportunities, the agency said on Friday (July 23).

The package was launched last year to provide job opportunities and skills training for Singaporeans.

One course, the global tech talent programme, will develop a local talent pipeline that can support companies in their overseas operations.

The six-month course, which is under the SGUnited Skills initiative, will prepare participants for roles such as software engineers and full-stack developers.

Participants will attend three months of classroom training at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), where they will learn programming languages such as Python and JavaScript, and Web development.

They will also undergo a three-month overseas apprenticeship with global companies in sectors such as technology and e-commerce. Through on-the-job training, they can build on their foundation, and pick up internationalisation skills in areas such as legal issues and data governance.

When they complete the apprenticeship, they may be offered jobs in the same firm.

Up to 50 mid-career job seekers are expected to benefit from this course.

It will cost $500 after subsidies, which participants can offset using their SkillsFuture Credit. They will also receive a monthly training allowance of $1,200.

In the built environment sector, a six-month digital transformation course will equip participants with smart facilities management skills in areas such as building services management and workplace health and safety.

They will first undergo three months of classroom training conducted by NP and building technologies and solutions firm Johnson Controls. Then, they will do a three-month attachment at Johnson Controls.

The course, which comes under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways programme, will prepare participants for emerging job roles such as smart facilities managers.

Mr Alvin Ng, Johnson Controls' Asia-Pacific vice-president of digital solutions, said they will pick up skills relevant to a new age of the built environment, where sustainability is no longer an opt-in for businesses.

Up to 100 mid-career job seekers are expected to benefit from this course. The company will also help facilitate employment opportunities.

The subsidised course fee is $500, which participants can offset using their SkillsFuture Credit. They can also get a training allowance of $1,500 a month.

On Friday, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang visited a jobs and skills fair at Westgate mall as part of SkillsFuture Month.

The five-day fair, which ends next Tuesday, is organised by SSG and Workforce Singapore. It features virtual and physical activities including career coaching, virtual interview sessions and live webinars.

SSG chief executive Ong Tze-Ch'in said the agency will continue to expand the list of courses and partner companies "to provide more quality industry-relevant career transition opportunities for mid-career job seekers".