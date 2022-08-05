Two firms fined, ordered to stop building work after safety breaches

Two companies were fined and issued stop-work orders after working conditions were found to be unsafe at their worksites, as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) steps up enforcement efforts amid a spike in workplace fatalities.

In a Facebook post yesterday about the unsafe practices by the errant firms in recent inspections, MOM said that CAD Associates was fined $21,000, and KHC Development $20,000.

To lift the stop-work orders, said MOM, they must:

• Rectify all unsafe work conditions;

• engage third-party auditors to assess their workplace safety and health management systems;

• develop action plans based on the audit findings; and

• install closed-circuit television cameras at places where high-risk activities are being carried out.

Mr Sebastian Tan, director of MOM's occupational safety and health inspectorate, said: "The site conditions at these two worksites are appalling and unacceptable. Our workers must never be subject to such imminent dangers where they risk falling from height or have materials collapsing on them.

"As construction activities pick up, contractors must step up efforts to keep our worksites safe."

The Facebook post featured seven photos depicting the unsafe practices at the worksites. One photo, which MOM said was taken at KHC Development's worksite, shows a worker erecting formwork, or temporary moulds used for casting concrete structures, at height without any harness.

Fall prevention measures, such as erecting effective barricades or proper work platforms, were absent, said MOM. "During our inspections, the most common workplace safety contravention was working at height without effective and adequate fall prevention in place."

Another photo shows an elevated work area at CAD Associates' worksite without barricades installed. An A-frame ladder was also incorrectly used to provide workers with access to the area.

MOM said: "A secured stepladder or monkey ladder with proper handholds should be used for access onto the work area instead."

CAD Associates project director Desmond Teoh told The Straits Times that work had stopped at the worksite, a 31/2-storey landed property, since early last month.

"We are doing all the necessary rectifications and cooperating with MOM to meet its requirements, but the building will take an extra half-year to be completed," he said, noting that the firm's other projects have not been affected.

Mr Teoh said that although the workers hired directly by the firm are aware of safety requirements and have at least five years' experience, he recognised that more supervision is needed to ensure corners are not cut. "After the incident, we hired a full-time safety supervisor to be at the site the whole day," said the 49-year-old.

The firm has also engaged a professional safety auditor and a workplace safety and health officer to improve safety at the site.

"I think our business has definitely been affected, but we have to communicate with our clients that we are trying to improve. There is no point for us to hide anything," added Mr Teoh.

KHC Development declined to comment when contacted.

Singapore recorded its 31st workplace fatality this year on July 20, sparking a discussion in Parliament on Monday after Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong filed an adjournment motion on the worrying trend.

To report unsafe work practices, the public is advised to go to mom.gov.sg/report-wsh-issues or call 6438-5122.