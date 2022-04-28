Tripartite model will help workers adapt to post-pandemic changes: Tan See Leng

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries experienced strikes and work stoppages, but employers and workers here came through the last two years more united without excessive regulation or litigation, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday.

This is the result of the strong three-way partnership between employers, workers and the Government, and this tripartite model will enable the partners to help workers adapt to changes brought about by the pandemic, the minister said in his annual May Day message.

"Globally, we see a shift in employer and employee preferences for flexible work arrangements," said Dr Tan, adding: "This is why the tripartite partners will continue our efforts to support employers and workers to transition to such new modes of work."

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation are committed to cover at least four in 10 workers under the Tripartite Standard on Flexible Work Arrangements by the year end, Dr Tan noted. The standard refers to a set of flexible work arrangements employers are recommended to implement, including offering flexi-work to employees and appraising these workers fairly.

The partners will also work together to implement the recommendations of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-wage Workers by expanding the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors and occupations, to cover up to nine in 10 lower-wage workers.

"We will ensure that no worker is left behind," said Dr Tan, adding that the progressive wage approach allows sustainable growth for both workers and businesses.

The model is a ladder that sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different skill levels. It currently covers local workers in licensed or registered firms in the security, cleaning and landscaping sectors. Between September this year and July next year, it will be expanded to the retail, food services and waste management sectors, as well as administrators and drivers next March.

In his message, Dr Tan also noted that an advisory committee on platform workers, comprising representatives from the Government, labour movement, industry and academia, is reviewing how to strengthen employment protections and ensure a more balanced relationship between workers and platforms. Platform workers - mostly delivery workers, cabbies and private-hire car drivers - are those who rely on online platforms for their income.

He added that the committee has reached out to over 20,000 platform workers, and the committee continues to shape its recommendations to improve their well-being.

Meanwhile, the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness is working on enshrining the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices in law. "It will send a strong signal that we do not tolerate workplace discrimination of any form, and broaden the range of actions that can be taken in the event of a breach," said Dr Tan.

Dr Tan also thanked the National Wages Council, which is celebrating its 50th year, for convening four times in two years to provide timely guidance for businesses, while balancing the interests of both employers and workers.

The tripartite national wage body, which normally meets annually, met in March and August 2020, as well as April and September last year, to formulate wage guidelines to minimise retrenchments amid the pandemic, even if temporary wage cuts were required.

Dr Tan said: "As the labour movement expands its membership base and works towards its target of 1.5 million members by 2030, we can look forward to further entrenching the spirit of tripartism in our economy.

"We are confident that with the close cooperation between NTUC and employers, and with MOM standing ever ready to render support, we can build a resilient Singapore for everyone."