TikTok launches 3-week course teaching tertiary students how to build high-performance networks

SINGAPORE – To help expand the local tech talent pool, TikTok launched on Monday a programme to teach tertiary students how to build apps like its video hosting platform that can reliably handle large amounts of user traffic.

Developed and taught by TikTok’s engineering team, the TikTok Tech Immersion programme is a free, three-week intensive technical boot camp for those studying in universities and polytechnics as well as other tertiary educational institutions here.

More than 1,300 students signed up to be among the first cohort of the programme, which involves courses taught on eight days from Monday till May 31.

They must then complete and submit individual assignments from June 3 to June 14 to graduate with a certificate of completion.

The programme aims to provide 5,000 students deeper academic training and practical knowledge to prepare them for meaningful careers in technology over the next five years, TikTok said in a statement.

“The programme equips students with a comprehensive understanding of coding languages and tech architecture, as well as foundational knowledge and practical skills in server management, quality assurance, and site reliability.”

It added that students from different institutions will get to come together to learn about the tech stack behind platforms like TikTok. This refers to the combination of technologies and tools used to build and operate such services.

They will also be able to work on real-world scenarios and build computer networks alongside experts.

“This collaborative approach sits at the heart of the programme and is a key differentiator from traditional academic curriculums,” TikTok said.

It noted that tech workers with highly specialised skills in areas such as software development, cloud management, cyber security and data science, remain sought after.

“Given Singapore is one of TikTok’s global headquarters, the company recognises the importance of investing in the next generation of local talent that can meet the demands of the fast-growing tech industry,” TikTok said.

Ms Teresa Tan, TikTok’s director of public policy for South-east Asia, said that the programme aligns with the Government’s push for the tech industry to hire and develop talent based on their practical skills and knowledge.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, said initiatives like TikTok’s complement efforts by Digital Industry Singapore, an office leading tech industry development in Singapore, in creating training opportunities for young talent.

TikTok joins a growing group of tech giants such as Google and Facebook parent Meta that have launched training schemes to develop Singapore’s tech talent pool.

The platform is under pressure from regulators in the United States and European Union over data privacy and espionage concerns, with its chief executive Chew Shou Zi fielding questions from the US Congress in March over alleged links to Chinese authorities, among others.