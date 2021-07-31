Tighter Covid-19 curbs, global cases may hit labour market recovery

Heightened domestic Covid-19 restrictions and multiplying coronavirus infections globally due to the highly contagious Delta variant could put the brakes on Singapore's labour market recovery, observers told The Straits Times.

Total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, fell by 15,700 in the second quarter of this year, according to a report of preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) published yesterday. This is after total employment recorded its first increase in the previous quarter following four quarters of decline.