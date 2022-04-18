'We look out for one another': This international school puts staff welfare as first priority

As children of staff are given priority, their children, Archie, 12 and Nola, eight, were also enrolled at Tanglin. Mr Russell was introduced to the school’s support network for parents, and attended workshops on how he could support his children’s learning.

Shortly after, he found a teaching position at another international school in Singapore. But the warm, people-first culture at Tanglin stayed in his mind, and when a vacancy for a drama specialist tutor position opened up, he leapt at the opportunity.

“I’m a teacher as well as a parent. What Tanglin offers for families is exceptional. It’s important to have family time, and there is a work-life balance that I didn’t get at other schools. I don’t feel like I’m just here to work and produce students who get good grades,” says Mr Russell, who is also head of Wessex House within Tanglin’s house system.

When travel restrictions eased amid Covid-19 and the Russells were able to fly home to visit, the school “bent over backwards” to support them and other foreign staff by adjusting gazetted school holidays and buffering for delayed returns to Singapore, he adds.

Tanglin Trust School has 300 foreign staff – a little over half of all employees, and staff stay for 8.6 years on average.

Says Tanglin chief executive officer Craig Considine: “We always have the best interests of our staff at the forefront of our minds. Staff will perform at their best when they feel valued and supported, and we try hard to ensure that this is always the case.”

Thanks to this, the school is ranked one of Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista.

It is ranked eighth overall and it topped the education category.

The not-for-profit international school is the oldest in South-east Asia to offer a British-based education for its 2,800 students aged three to 18.

All three schools under the Tanglin umbrella – infant, junior and senior – have regularly been named “outstanding”, the highest possible grade under the UK Ofsted British Schools Overseas standards.

A family-like environment

The school prides itself on fostering a sense of belonging, through initiatives such as its mentorship programme.

When alumni manager Shakila Samuel, a Singaporean in her 50s, joined the school in 2018, she was assigned a mentor – not only to provide mental and emotional support, but also to introduce her to the culture, people and environment of the school, beyond her immediate teammates.

It is this “Team Tanglin” spirit that sees staff look out for one another. During Covid-19, staff took the initiative to send care packs to quarantined colleagues, setting up a spreadsheet with names, isolation dates, addresses and requests for assistance. They then volunteered to contribute food, books and board games to fill up these care packs, and deliver them to the quarantine locations.