This forward-thinking organisation invests in its people to make magic happen

Mr Singh and his colleagues are the first point of contact with potential foreign investors. They form close partnerships with the companies to understand their priorities and plans for growth in Asia, and help them to navigate the region to increase their chances of success in Asia from Singapore.

He gets a sense of pride knowing that the work he does will contribute to creating good jobs in Singapore, and ensure the country’s economy remains competitive and vibrant.

As he crosses the one-year mark of his stint in Zurich, he is heartened to have helped to broker some major EDB partnerships, such as one with German engineering and technology giant Bosch to launch its South-east Asia innovation hub in Singapore to drive corporate venture building activities in the region.

A statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, EDB is ranked one of Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It is ranked second overall, and topped the government services category.

Working in EDB provides the unique combination of exposure to business and government, both local and overseas, highlights EDB managing director Jacqueline Poh.

“It is not uncommon for our young officers to meet top business leaders and design solutions for brand name companies. Our people have a strong sense of purpose, to create value and jobs for Singapore,” she adds.

One job, many roles

During their careers, EDB officers get to take on a wide range of postings both local and overseas at the Board’s 19 offices all across the world. Mr Singh’s career has spanned different industries (aerospace, consumer), customer segments (conglomerates) and continents in both individual contributor and team manager roles.

Mr Singh elaborates: “Whether you’re in marketing, sales, strategy or policy, EDB gives you that rare opportunity to shape, sell and position Singapore as a global hub in Asia for business, innovation and talent.

“Working at EDB not only gives individuals international exposure, it also gives exposure to both the public and private sectors. You get the benefits of strong systems and processes that come with being part of the government while being empowered to innovate, drive process excellence and move at the speed and agility of our clients in the private sector.”

Taking a focused, long-term approach to people development and growth, EDB also helps its officers to build up their careers in a meaningful and deliberate way.

Officers who join EDB as fresh graduates go through an intensive one-year Associate Programme, comprising an eight-week bootcamp as well as rotations through different divisions to develop work-ready skills and prepare them for different roles in EDB.

“We have also put in place structured onboarding programmes for experienced hires, and our managers have access to extensive training in managerial and coaching skills.” Ms Poh says.

Throughout their careers with EDB, officers can strengthen their competencies via external training and development programmes, with funding support from EDB. They can also rotate to new roles within EDB and participate in organisation-wide projects as part of their career development.

Officers get the opportunity to work on side projects that they are passionate about. Mr Singh, for example, was given the responsibility to revamp the onboarding process for mid-career hires, and launched EDB’s Account Management Programme Office to drive process excellence and talent development efforts across the Accounts Group.

“These varied roles have allowed me to build both breadth and depth be it across industries, customer segments, or in core competencies like solutioning for clients, strategy formulation and execution, or caring for, developing and inspiring officers,” he says.

Such significant investment in people development and training cultivates a rare breed of officers who are “mission oriented, intelligent, extremely driven and are always ready to do the right thing even when it’s not the easiest thing to do”, Mr Singh adds.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of our people. They make the magic happen.”

And as the Singapore economy recovers from the pandemic, he says there is no better time to join the investment promotion agency.

“Our stage of development and the rapidly changing global macroeconomic context mean there are no simple solutions or easy answers. Join us if you’re looking for a challenge that will see you create good jobs, build a vibrant economy and make a long-term impact in Singapore.”