Nurses in demand as hospitals try to attract, retain staff

SINGAPORE - Nurses are in great demand, but many, particularly those from overseas, have called it quits. Homesick, anxious and plain exhausted, they are choosing to be with their families over building a career here, say hospital colleagues.

Basic care assistant Caroline She said a few staff nurses, all foreigners, have left Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s rehabilitation ward in the past year while one has resigned this year. There were no resignations at all in 2020.

Late last year, the suspension barring healthcare workers from taking leave overseas was lifted, but the rigours of dealing with the healthcare crisis were still too much for some.

“Even though they can go back to spend time with the family for one or two weeks, when will be the next time they can go back?” asks Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s assistant nurse clinician Guo Sasa, who manages 16 to 17 nurses.

One has just resigned to return to India. When she called home, her two-year-old daughter would not respond, which made her “very upset”, says Ms Guo. A Malaysian, who had not seen his baby since the pandemic started, also left last year to spend time with his family.

The pandemic has not been easy in more ways than one – wearing N95 masks can leave nurses with broken skin and a mark on the nose bridge – though most take it in their stride, she adds.