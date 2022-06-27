The Great Reshuffle: Do job hoppers bring any great value to employers?

I can't believe that it has come down to this, walking to a room to interview a chap with not three, not four - but six jobs held over the past six years.

In my time, only delinquent kids would flit around like this, not taking their careers seriously. They take for granted good opportunities, good jobs and good managers who are unlucky enough to hire them. They have no care about the efforts spent on hiring, training and making them feel part of the team.

If the talent market were not so tight - 2.42 jobs for every unemployed person - I would not waste time seeing him. That is a record since 1998: Too many jobs for too few job seekers.

