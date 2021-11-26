Tech transformation of HR sector launched

A technology transformation programme for the human resources (HR) sector was launched yesterday to boost job redesign efforts.

The HR Tech Transformation Programme should benefit 50 enterprises and more than 250 local HR professionals.

It aims to support enterprises in implementing HR technology through process re-engineering, redesigning impacted HR jobs and managing HR job transitions arising from technology adoption.

Participating enterprises have up to one year to complete their job redesign projects.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad launched the programme yesterday during a virtual event attended by C-suite executives and HR leaders across various industries.

Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), which are fronting this programme, said that companies can get a competitive advantage by tapping technology to accelerate business transformation.

"With strengthened HR processes and redesigned HR roles, HR professionals could spend more time addressing strategic HR issues to meet the organisation's business objectives while leveraging HR technology to enable a positive employee experience and enhanced connectivity through online delivery of HR services," they added.

A pilot programme in March last year saw 10 enterprises - five of them small and medium-sized enterprises - implementing HR tech solutions such as mobile learning, digitised employee data collection and robotic process automation.

WSG and SNEF said these solutions resulted in higher productivity as well as time and cost savings. They also allowed close to 70 local HR professionals - of whom 25 per cent were mature workers - to take on higher-value job roles, such as in data analytics and designing employee experience strategies.

Participants were from diverse backgrounds, including some who did not hold formal HR qualifications and others who had been working in the HR field for many years, the two organisations noted.

Food establishment Fei Siong Food Management, which participated in the pilot programme, used technology to create and deliver mobile bite-sized, bilingual learning modules for employees to take charge of their development.

Administrative work, such as the sending of reminders and tracking of module completion, was automated, allowing the company's learning and development team to focus on evaluating the effectiveness of the modules.

Mr Zaqy said of the HR Tech Transformation Programme: "We will continue to assess the programme and, if suitable, scale it up further to allow more companies and workers to benefit in future."

Yesterday, WSG and SNEF also launched an interactive self-help tool to guide companies in their job redesign efforts.

The HR Job Redesign toolkit is available on SNEF's website. It can help enterprises learn about job redesign methodology and change management through downloadable templates.

Mr Zaqy said this will help HR professionals better understand the type of technological tools that can be applied to suit different HR practices.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian noted that technology has been "a critical enabler in business transformation as it raises work efficiency and creates a more agile workforce".

SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan said that increased productivity will allow HR professionals more time to focus on strategic issues, such as changing their workforce and workplace practices to support business transformation.

"HR professionals can be better skilled, and the reduction of time-consuming manual tasks will also improve job satisfaction. Through the use of HR technology, HR planning and decision-making can also be better supported," he added.