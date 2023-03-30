Tech talent still highly sought after in S’pore, MOM job vacancy report shows

SINGAPORE – If you are a software, web and multimedia developer, or a software and applications manager, chances are Singapore companies are going to be fighting to hire you.

Technology talent remained highly sought after in 2022, even as the global tech industry grappled with flagging growth and even big job cuts, the latest report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on annual job vacancies showed.

Nearly seven in 10 of all vacancies in information and communications were new positions – the highest level across all sectors for the third year running.

This demonstrates the restructuring that has taken place in the sector and its dynamism, said MOM in its report released on Thursday.

Overall, the number of job vacancies declined for the third consecutive quarter ended December to 104,500, said MOM.

However, this level remained elevated compared with the 51,100 in December 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry noted.

While the total number of job vacancies rose in 2022, the proportion of vacancies unfilled for at least six months declined from 35 per cent in 2021 to 27 per cent in 2022 as border restrictions and safe management rules were lifted.

Non-PMET vacancies registered a sharper decline compared with vacancies for professional, managerial, executive and technical jobs as employers were able to hire foreign workers to backfill those vacancies.

This also resulted in the proportion of replacement vacancies climbing from 56 per cent in 2021 to 61 per cent in 2022.

But MOM noted that the number of vacancies for new positions in 2022 rose compared with 2019 as businesses continued to expand or restructure.

Going forward though, job vacancies are expected to moderate as while hiring sentiments remain positive, global economic headwinds will weigh on labour demand.

For last year, tech jobs that saw particularly robust demand included software, web and multimedia developers, which ranked second after management executives for PMET roles with the most vacancies recorded in 2022.