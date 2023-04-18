From welcome packs to celebrating another's success: How international school faculty gets a sense of home

Tanglin Trust School is not just another workplace; it is like the supportive parent who shows up to all the games that Ms Natalie Ho, 30, captain of the Singapore National Women’s Field Hockey Team, plays in.

Like a proud parent would, the school broadcasts the participation and achievements of the senior teaching and learning assistant of infant physical education (PE) to everyone in the Infant School at Tanglin Trust School, comprising some 700 children aged between three and seven.

Ms Ho is not the only one on the receiving end of such warm gestures. British national Mr Benjamin Walker still fondly recalls the very first day he arrived in Singapore to start his career with Tanglin Trust School, even after having worked at the school for 11 years.

The assistant head of Tanglin Junior School (Co-Curriculum) says: “When I arrived in 2012 from London, I was transported from the arrival gate at the airport to my new apartment, with my wife. The apartment was fully equipped with a welcome pack waiting.”