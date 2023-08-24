Support scheme for retrenched workers will be tied to training and career counselling: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE – Much of the upcoming temporary financial support for retrenched workers will be tied to training and career counselling and guidance, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Wednesday.

Hinting at the criteria in an interview with The Straits Times, Dr Tan said that more details of this new scheme will be revealed after the Forward Singapore public consultation wraps up in 2023.

The Government was prompted to move on introducing this “re-employment support” for retrenched workers due to factors ranging from the Covid-19 crisis to geopolitical tensions to the transition to new leaders, he added.

Various groups have been calling for some form of unemployment insurance for years, but ministers have voiced the view that generous benefits risk making it more attractive to stay unemployed than to find a new job.

Dr Tan said that the accelerating pace of transformation has already led to initiatives to help workers keep pace, such as identifying areas in each major industry where jobs and skills needs are changing, as well as launching training programmes.

Providing additional support for workers who are involuntarily unemployed is timely, given the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and the fact that Singapore is also ageing very rapidly, he noted.

Dr Tan said that taken together with the plans to transition to the 4G leadership under Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, “this is as good a time as any to embark on many of these changes”.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced two major moves to help local workers during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

Besides the scheme for retrenched workers, there is also the Majulah Package for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier. They will receive various top-ups to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts to help them in retirement.

Dr Tan noted that targeted support for retrenched workers should not be seen as unemployment insurance, but rather as a way to give displaced workers time to identify industry trends as well as the ability and freedom to choose a next job that is a good fit for them.

“You shouldn’t think of it as unemployment insurance but more of re-employment support: to nudge you in a right way, for you to also refocus, for you to also repurpose, and at the same time, for you to not settle (for) anything that comes along the way,” he said.

He added that workers will also get help maintaining their “career health”, for instance through personalised jobs and skills recommendations on the national jobs portal MyCareersFuture.