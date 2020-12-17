ST to hold webinar on Dec 21 to help readers navigate Covid-19-battered job market

The labour market, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, has turned the corner in the third quarter of this year.

Manpower data released on Thursday (Dec 17) show a significant pick-up in market activity, with an increase in job vacancies for the first time this year.

Employment among residents also went up to near pre-Covid-19 levels despite a rise in retrenchments in the third quarter.

To help readers navigate the turbulent labour market, The Straits Times is holding a webinar on Monday (Dec 21).

The theme is "Jobs Losses and Opportunities in 2021" and the panellists are labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap.

The session will be moderated by assistant news editor and former manpower correspondent Toh Yong Chuan.

The topics that will be discussed include the views of employers and unions on where the labour market is heading in 2021 and how mid-career workers can improve their employability in an increasingly digitalised economy.

Webinar participants can submit their questions for the panellists.

Sign up for the webinar by Saturday, 3pm, at str.sg/Ja7M.

The webinar is part of a series titled Reset 2021, which is organised by The Straits Times to help readers navigate the major changes happening globally and locally by putting the news in context.