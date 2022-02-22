ST Logistics to spend $1.7m annually on monthly allowances for employees who upskill

SINGAPORE - Operations executive Matthew Peh, 30, wants to keep pace with the cutting-edge technology being used at his company ST Logistics, but was looking to do so without having to stop work.

He signed up as soon as he could when the firm said it was starting a new IT skills course for workers.

His plans to upgrade his skills were given a further boost when ST Logistics on Tuesday (Feb 22) announced a new incentive scheme to encourage workers to pick up technical and digital skills.

From next month, ST Logistics employees can get a monthly skills allowance of up to 6 per cent of their salary when they complete required courses and demonstrate the skills learnt in project implementation.

ST Logistics announced the new scheme, a first for the company, at Tuesday's event at its Pioneer Road headquarters. The firm expects to spend a total of $1.7 million a year on the skills allowances.

About 770 of ST Logistics' 1,100 employees, including executives and non-executives, will benefit from the scheme. The firm, which has a close to all-Singaporean workforce, handles government logistics at a combined annual spend of more than $400 million.

The company's efforts to boost training include a skills map for each employee that tracks the 36 skills in SkillsFuture's framework for logistics, which workers can pick up in courses.

Examples of courses include digital fluency, robotic process automation and Microsoft's PowerApps platform.

At Tuesday's event, ST Logistics also signed four memorandums of understanding with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning (Nace) led by Nanyang Polytechnic, NTUC LearningHub and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Students of SIT and NUS will get internship and job opportunities through final-year projects, recruitment and the SIT Work-Study Programme.

ST Logistics will work with SIT to develop a curriculum to prepare students for the digital supply chain industry, and partner with Nace to promote a certification scheme aimed at helping local firms identify and close gaps in their workplace learning systems.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was guest of honour at Tuesday's event, said in a speech that lifelong learning is not just about fulfilling a job requirement, but also about leading fulfilling lives and adding value to workers and the company.

"There is a larger purpose behind all that we are doing. The ultimate goal of what we want to see in our continuous learning journey is not just economic gains, but personal growth that gives our people a sense of accomplishment, fulfilment and contribution."