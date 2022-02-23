ST Logistics to spend $1.7m a year on allowances for staff who upskill

Operations executive Matthew Peh, 30, wanted to keep pace with the cutting-edge technology being used at his company ST Logistics, but was looking to do so without having to stop work.

He signed up as soon as he could when the firm said it was starting a new IT skills course for workers.

His plans to upgrade his skills were given a further boost as ST Logistics yesterday announced a new incentive scheme to encourage workers to pick up technical and digital skills.

From next month, ST Logistics staff can get a monthly skills allowance of up to 6 per cent of their salary when they complete required courses and demonstrate the skills learnt in project implementation.

ST Logistics announced the scheme, a first for the company, at an event yesterday at its Pioneer Road headquarters. The firm expects to spend $1.7 million a year on the skills allowances.

About 770 of ST Logistics' 1,100 employees, including executives and non-executives, will benefit from the scheme. The firm, which has a close to all-Singaporean workforce, handles government logistics at a combined annual spend of more than $400 million.

The company's efforts to boost training include a skills map for each employee that tracks 36 skills in SkillsFuture frameworks, which workers can pick up in courses.

Examples of courses include digital workplace skills and robotic process automation.

At the event, ST Logistics also signed four memorandums of understanding with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning (Nace) led by Nanyang Polytechnic, NTUC LearningHub and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Students of SIT and NUS will get internship and job opportunities through final-year projects, recruitment and the SIT Work-Study Programme.

ST Logistics will work with SIT to develop a curriculum to prepare students for the digital supply chain, and partner Nace to promote a certification scheme aimed at helping local firms improve their workplace learning systems.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was guest of honour at the event, gave a speech touching on five key points.