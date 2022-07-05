Funding to be removed from non-certifiable SkillsFuture courses to better fund quality ones from 2024

SINGAPORE - About 7 per cent of SkillsFuture Singapore's (SSG) more than 20,000 courses will no longer qualify for funding from 2024, the national body for skills development said on Tuesday (July 5).

These courses - which are those deemed to be non-certifiable - will also no longer receive subsidies, SSG said in a statement.

They currently receive the lowest tier of subsidy from SSG, it added. With this tier removed, SSG funding will better focus on certifiable and industry-recognised courses of higher quality, it said.

SSG said these changes will be implemented in phases to give affected providers the time to enhance their courses to meet the new standard. It added that it will work with them to give them guidance and support.

Some non-certifiable courses that play important social or economic roles - such as courses on how to care for seniors - will still receive funds, said SSG. It added that it will work with public agencies to identify the courses and continue to fund these.

SSG said: "With this and upcoming moves, SSG aims to uplift the quality of the training and adult education sector, and better align adult learning with manpower development objectives."

An example of a course that would not meet the new standards would be a one-day advanced Microsoft Excel course, versus a similar but more robust advanced Excel certification course, SSG added.

SSG also gave a list of examples of courses, run through partner agencies, which would continue to be available: Essential Digital Marketing Skills for Seniors, Mindfulness for Healthy Ageing, Dementia Care, Three-Day Basic Baking Workshop, Introduction to Home-Based Urban Gardening Workshop and Caregiver Tips for Better Caregiving.