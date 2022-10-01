S'poreans will not miss out on senior roles amid schemes to draw global talent: Minister

Attracting global talent to Singapore via schemes such as the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass will not lead to Singaporeans being passed over for opportunities in top management, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Facebook on Friday.

In fact, "more Singaporeans will have opportunities to work in leading firms, alongside experts from around the world, and progress in their careers".

Dr Tan was responding to a Facebook post by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim on Sept 23, which featured anecdotes from two Sengkang GRC residents - one on potential adverse impacts of the One Pass on the local talent pool, and the other on discrimination against locals in the job market.

According to Associate Professor Lim, one of the residents expressed his concern that the One Pass, despite its high qualification bar, "would ultimately end up exacerbating the difficulties locals faced in advancing to the upper tiers of the corporate hierarchy".

This would thereby lead to them "being trapped in middle management".

The resident had just returned after a long stint in China and reportedly had a difficult time securing a job in Singapore despite his extensive experience and solid skill set, said Prof Lim.

He added: "This fear was further corroborated by his impression that many foreign nationals working here tended to favour their own countrymen, further alienating Singaporeans when they seek a job at home."

In response, Dr Tan said the objective of the One Pass is to bring in global talent who can create more opportunities for Singaporeans.

He noted that the Workers' Party had agreed in Parliament on the need for complementary foreign talent.

Dr Tan added that the Government supports businesses in growing the local talent pool through leadership development schemes such as the International Postings Programme, which helps local talent gain regional and global experience and prepare them for senior positions.

"On the macro level, local employment has continued to grow every year since 2020, and unemployment rates have since recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels."

Dr Tan also said that he had asked staff from statutory board Workforce Singapore to offer job matching support to this resident.

However, the resident had already found a job.

The other resident in Prof Lim's post reportedly lamented how Singaporeans enjoyed few privileges in the local job market.

The resident highlighted the difficulty of competing against foreigners willing to work for less, adding that "without any special dispensation, many (locals) would turn to alternatives like private-hire driving".

In response, Dr Tan said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) takes fair consideration seriously.

"Employers must practise fair consideration in their selection of candidates and MOM will not hesitate to take action against employers found to be discriminatory.

"In fact, we are working with tripartite partners to introduce workplace fairness legislation," he said, referring to ongoing efforts to enshrine the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) guidelines into law.

Dr Tan also urged the public to report specific instances of discriminatory behaviour or unfair treatment to Tafep.

He added: "Companies invest in Singapore and create good jobs here because we have built up a strong talent pool.

"Having the right complementary talent here will add to the number of opportunities available to us, and to future generations."