S’porean women helm cutting-edge engineering innovations at MNC

She delivers despite daunting deadline

Rachel Koh knows what it takes to be fast and fearless in a time of Covid-19.

The challenge for the 42-year-old was daunting: Lead a team to set up the new silicon carbide production line at STMicroelectronics’ (ST) Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park.

The mission was accomplished: She brought silicon carbide technology to Singapore from Italy, and in super-quick time.

The production line was up and running in little more than a year after she and her team returned from ST Catania in Italy in December 2019.

Silicon carbide is valued because it is more efficient than traditional silicon. Devices made using this material have higher temperature resistance, use less power, and can be smaller and thinner than those made from silicon.

The process technology development manager explains that its development is “very aligned” to Singapore’s goal to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040 and to supply cleaner electric vehicles.

For example, a silicon carbide inverter — which converts direct current to alternating current for electric motors — is a highly sought-after technology in accelerating the development of electric vehicles.

“We started with no tool or process capabilities,” she recalls of the start of the project in December 2019.

Her team had to source all the equipment — from delicate tools to large machinery ​​— and keep going even while Singapore went through the circuit breaker last year.

How did she deliver despite the challenges? She credits ST's global presence and relationships with equipment vendors and suppliers.

ST’s global presence extends across 35 countries ​​— with 80 sales and marketing offices, 11 manufacturing sites and 46,000 employees worldwide.

“They (the vendors) are responsive and proactive to support us because ST has a wide global presence. If the company has a big footprint, then the vendors and suppliers are glad to serve in this way.”

Cutting-edge technology

Her role to bring the cutting-edge technology to Singapore began with her 13-member (10 men and three women) team’s two-week study trip to the ST Catania manufacturing facility in Italy.

Ms Koh, who had 15 years of experience in wafer fabrication plants before she joined ST in 2018, says that when countries began shutting their borders because of the pandemic, the Singapore team resorted to frequent video calls with their European counterparts to troubleshoot.

When tools broke down and there was a shortage of parts in the local fabrication plant, they relied on other overseas ST fab plants to import more spare parts, all within days.

The company and its entire ecosystem have been nothing short of supportive, she says.

“ST has a great strategy and network that has paved the way for us to be successful within this short period of time. I’m extremely proud to be part of the team.”​​

Ms Koh also shares how employees can easily reach out to their overseas facilities, tapping on a wide knowledge base to resolve issues.

“ST is not just in Ang Mo Kio. We have facilities all over the world, so you can imagine the knowledge base is huge.”

ST’s knowledge base is also helpful to fresh graduates.

“After you join, you are able to pick up new skills in a short period of time. When you encounter problems, there are always people who are able to help.

“Even locally, when we don't have certain knowledge, we can seek help from ST facilities abroad.”

Ms Koh was hired as a process technology development manager and was soon promoted a grade higher with an expanded job scope.

She was also given opportunities for leadership training, such as the ST’s Women in Leadership programme in October last year, which aims to train and promote women leaders in the industry.

She also joined an accelerated two-year career development programme during which she was put on a one-to-one mentorship with a senior woman director at ST who is based in Singapore.

“She (the senior director) was very inspiring, confident and shared a lot of tips on her experiences in leadership. It’s amazing to have such a platform to accelerate my career.”

Pioneer without fear

Engineer Evelyn Yeo is a pioneer without peer.

The 31-year-old was the first hire at the world’s first Lab-in-Fab after she joined ST in 2021, following several years of working in the marine and offshore sector and semiconductor industry.



At ST’s Lab-in-Fab, engineer Evelyn Yeo is involved in the evaluation, planning and implementation processes for various products. PHOTO: SPH



Ms Yeo, who is single, handles everything from evaluation, planning and implementation at ST.

It was a career game-changer. Lab-in-Fab, a collaboration between ST, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and Japanese manufacturing tool vendor ULVAC, aims to advance the adoption of highly complex systems in new applications like augmented and virtual reality, medical and 3D printing.

For Ms Yeo, working at ST’s Lab-in-Fab is a vastly different experience from her previous role in a local consulting company, where she worked on product prototypes for small and medium enterprises.

“It was a much smaller scale. Here in ST, we are a large multinational that demands far higher levels of technical proficiency.”

Working at an MNC with all its demands may seem daunting, but Ms Yeo shares that there is a higher level of support.

“With an MNC, there is an increased level of support and we can readily request for support when needed.”

Describing her time at the semiconductor giant, she says: “It’s a very different feeling to say that I’m part of a team that produces in-house products for ST.

“Engineering is one of the few fields that can change and impact human lives and I love being part of it.”

Fast-track learning for fresh grads

For Mr Cheong Cheng Hao and Mr Douglas Lee, working at ST has helped them transit from academic theory to industry experience quickly and smoothly.

They are among fresh graduates who had joined the company through the Singapore-Industry Scholarship (SgIS).



Mr Cheong (left) and Mr Lee are among the fresh graduates who joined the company through the SgIS scholarship route. PHOTO: SPH



The SgIS is a multi-industry scholarship for undergraduates in partnership with the Ministry of Education that is targeted at young local talent who are keen to contribute to leading organisations in strategic sectors.

So far, five scholars have joined ST through this route, and 17 more are in the pipeline.

Joining ST as an equipment engineer right after university, Mr Cheong felt like he was stepping into unchartered territory.

When he started at ST last year, he found himself struggling to handle equipment that dealt with the wafer cleaning process (the removal of chemical and particle impurities without altering or damaging the wafer surface) and deposition process (transfer of materials on the wafer).

“There were no shortcuts to overcoming these challenges,” says the 31-year-old. “It was mostly based on what I could learn from my colleagues and mentors. I enjoy this supportive environment. Help is always available.”

His colleagues — both local and global — readily offer their guidance and their wealth of technical knowledge to streamline the troubleshooting process.

He also underwent a structured training programme to familiarise himself with the theory behind these machines. This was done via hands-on and theory training virtually.

In just over a year, Mr Cheong could handle over 20 machines, along with his two colleagues, which is no mean feat.

The supportive environment, he says, was evident even in the hiring process.

He had met his career counsellor at Singapore Polytechnic and was undecided if he should continue his degree studies or go straight to work with his diploma.

He then learnt about the SgIS scholarship which would fund his university education. After doing some research, he became intrigued by ST because of its long and rich history and diverse job scope.

He went on to do his Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Nanyang Technological University.

He says he is glad that his unconventional route was not a handicap during his scholarship interview with ST, where he was even praised by the interviewer for his determination to pursue his studies.

“I aim to be more knowledgeable in my technical skills so I can be more capable as an equipment engineer,” he says.

Mr Lee, 27, has a similar story. He joined ST as a process development engineer under the SgIS scheme after completing his Bachelor of Science in Physics at Nanyang Technological University.

It was his first work experience in the semiconductor industry and he had little idea of what to expect.

But he became better prepared after a six-month internship at ST, when he worked on a gas sensor project that would help detect prolonged exposure to volatile compounds.

Joining ST reinforced his view of the importance of semiconductor chips to the development of everyday technology, from smartphones to household appliances.

He now works with a team of technical experts from Asia and Europe.

“Even though I see everyone as an expert in their own job, they always make time to support others. As a fresh graduate, I don’t feel very stuck and it’s very open and easy to ask people for help.

“It’s something I won’t take for granted.”

By the numbers 18,300 The number of STMicroelectronics employees across Asia. Of this, about 4,600 are based in Singapore 34% Percentage of women employees in STMicroelectronics’ global workforce as of December 2020 $13.8b STMicroelectronics’ global revenue last year was US$10.2 billion (S$13.8 billion)

