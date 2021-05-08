S'pore reducing arrivals from Covid-19 higher-risk areas, not barring entry to all work pass holders: MOM

SINGAPORE - Singapore is not closing its doors to all work pass holders and their dependants, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday (May 8), following surges in Covid-19 cases in several countries.

It is reducing arrivals from higher-risk areas, meaning that some work pass holders who had earlier obtained entry approvals will have to be rescheduled to arrive in later weeks.

The ministry issued this clarification following social media posts inaccurately alleging that no work pass holders would be allowed entry from next Tuesday.

"Work pass holders needed for key strategic and infrastructural works will still be allowed to enter Singapore," it said in a Facebook post.

This includes most foreign domestic workers and workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors who had earlier obtained approval.

Other work pass holders who obtained approval to enter prior to July 5 will not be allowed to enter.

On Friday, MOM announced that it would also no longer be accepting new entry applications for work pass holders from higher-risk areas, given the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus in several countries and the new viral variants that have emerged.

However, the changes do not apply to people from lower-risk areas who are seeking or have already been given entry approval, as well as those under the periodic commuting arrangement, reciprocal green lane and other approved travel lanes.

All countries and regions are considered to be at higher risk, except Australia, Brunei, New Zealand, the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The ministry has started to inform affected work pass holders and their employers of the changes to their entry.