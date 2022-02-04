S'pore firms confident despite Omicron wave, plan to make hybrid work permanent

SINGAPORE - Companies here are taking the surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant in their stride as they remain confident of their ability to stay flexible and responsive to the fluid pandemic situation.

This is backed by the hybrid working practices that most workplaces have put in place since the start of the pandemic and which they have continually refined over the past two years, according to industry players and experts interviewed by The Straits Times (ST).

As at Jan 1, half of the workforce who can work from home may return to the workplace, subject to safe distancing measures.

Despite having more of their corporate and administrative staff return to the office, some businesses have not found their workforce to be significantly affected by the virus.

IHH Healthcare Singapore chief executive Prem Kumar Nair said: "We have not seen a significant increase in the number of staff affected by the recent spike in Omicron cases, compared to our previous experience with the Delta variant."

He attributed this to factors such as strictly adhering to safe distancing measures and rostered routine testing, even as 50 per cent of his company's back-end workforce continues to return to the office.

Business continuity measures such as having split teams and tailoring hybrid work arrangements to suit business needs have generally helped companies keep going despite the potential road bumps posed by the virus.

Madam Low Peck Kem, president of the Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI), noted that many companies have adopted various hybrid work arrangements that best meet their business needs and which are still in compliance with Singapore's current set of safe management measures and legislative requirements.

She cited having split teams as an example, where different teams work in different locations to ensure they do not cross-contaminate in the event of an infection.

Companies also invested in remote working infrastructure during the pandemic and are promoting employee mental wellness to ensure productivity levels remain high even when working from home.

Ms Linda Teo, country manager of Manpower Group, said: "Companies have upgraded their digital infrastructure to ensure they have the technology required to support their business functions.

"Many companies have also implemented new policies to address their employees' well-being, one of them being a 'right to disconnect' policy."

This can take the form of encouraging staff not to respond to work-related messages after working hours.

Ms Jaya Dass, managing director for Singapore and Malaysia at recruitment agency Randstad, said: "We have communicated to our staff that they should not be responding to non-urgent e-mails and text messages after working hours as they will result in unnecessary overtime and stress."