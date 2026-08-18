Beyond qualifications and experience: What employers really want from jobseekers

With over 30 participating brands and free admission, the SPH Media Career Expo returns August 22 to 23 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Three recruiters share what gets jobseekers hired, beyond the resume

The second edition of the SPH Media Career Expo will feature job opportunities with exhibitors from more than 30 participating brands.

Whether you are looking for your first job, planning a mid-career switch or returning to the workforce, companies are increasingly looking for candidates whose values, mindset and soft skills align with their workplace culture.

At the upcoming SPH Media Career Expo 2026, jobseekers will have the opportunity to meet employers from a wide range of industries, discover available roles and even strengthen their employability.

Three employers, one each from the public transport, hospitality and real estate sectors, share what sets a candidate apart from the rest.

A sense of responsibility that makes lasting impact

In the public transport sector where a single decision could sometimes impact millions of commuters, a strong sense of responsibility is the most important trait.

At SMRT Corporation, much emphasis is placed on work safety and applicants must be able to take ownership, treat colleagues and commuters with respect, and act with integrity by doing the right thing – even when no one is watching.

Notes the recruiter: “Candidates must recognise that a job here can make a very tangible impact on someone’s day. We make possible someone’s first day at work, trip home to family, or getting to an important life event. When things go well, the journeys are nondescript. But when something happens, the impact is immediate. So a sense of public service, and professional responsibility is needed.”

Besides rail and bus operations, employees in other functions such as engineering and maintenance, technology and digital innovation, as well as corporate functions such as finance, all contribute to keeping Singapore moving safely and reliably.

A heart of service that goes beyond paper qualifications

In a dynamic, fast-paced industry like hospitality, the key is to make people feel welcomed, valued and cared for, says Amara Hotels & Resorts.

When going through a resume, the hotel looks for evidence of growth, initiative and a genuine passion for service.

In fact, one of Amara’s most recognised team members came with no prior hotel experience. The former healthcare professional left a lasting impression during the interview when he shared how he would take the time to speak with patients, understand their preferences, and recommend meals that would bring them comfort, particularly when they were feeling anxious or unwell.

Shares the spokesperson for Amara: “His empathy and genuine care for others convinced us that he possessed the qualities we value most. We hired him as an F&B executive, and he has been receiving numerous guest compliments and positive mentions on our social platforms.”

A desire to build and a thirst for learning

How much one is willing to learn, work and build is essential to forging a successful career in real estate, says ERA Singapore.

“You are essentially your own boss,” notes the company spokesperson. “You do not need to come from a property background. Skills can be taught; the right attitude makes the difference.”

ERA’s advisors come from completely different backgrounds and could be fresh graduates, parents returning to the workforce, someone looking for their next chapter, or an experienced professional considering a mid-career switch.

What they often have in common are strong people skills, resilience and the desire to build something of their own, notes ERA.

Yet this does not mean those starting out in the real estate sector have to figure out everything on their own. ERA says it provides training, mentorship, a strong community and AI-powered technology to help new joiners get started and grow their business.

Level up your career

In addition to SMRT Corporation, Amara Hotels & Resorts and ERA Singapore, over 30 other exhibitors will be at the two-day SPH Media Career Expo 2026, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall E, on August 22 and 23.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 14,000 jobseekers, making it one of Singapore’s largest career fairs.

Visitors can meet recruiters from a diverse range of employers and education institutions, speak with career coaches, sharpen their resumes with game-changing tips, and have professional photos taken for their CV. Training providers such as NTUC LearningHub, AKG Singapore and many more will also be part of the Career Expo conference.

Attendees can also redeem a complimentary gift upon completing selected activities, while stocks last. Admission is free, although pre-registration is required.

What is the SPH Media Career Expo 2026? One of Singapore’s largest career fairs, bringing together recruiters from a wide range of industries and education institutions, along with career coaches and training providers. Attendees at the inaugural SPH Media Career Expo in 2025. When and where is it held? August 22 to 23, 2026, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level B2 (Hall E). Is admission free? Yes, admission is free, but pre-registration is required. How do I register? Visit sphcareerexpo.sg What can visitors do at the Expo? Meet recruiters from a diverse range of employers and education institutions

Speak with career coaches

Get resume tips

Get your CV photo professionally shot, with styling by G2000

Attend interactive sessions by organisations such as Skills & Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) and AKG Singapore

Redeem a complimentary gift upon completing selected activities (while stocks last) How big was last year’s event? The inaugural 2025 edition attracted more than 14,000 jobseekers. Is this the first edition? No, 2026 is the second edition of the SPH Media Career Expo.