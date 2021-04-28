SNEF: Workplace safety must remain employers' priority

Employers must continue to stay vigilant and keep workplace safety and health as one of their priorities, said Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) president Robert Yap, who noted the spike in workplace incidents earlier this year.

In his May Day message yesterday, Dr Yap said workplace safety and health is an integral part of the safe reopening of the Singapore economy.

He also urged employers to take the opportunity to transform their business, as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies.

To do so, employers must identify new capabilities that will be needed for future jobs, while engaging their employees and unions to prepare them for changes.

"Employers should proactively invest in the training of their employees to meet their skills demand," said Dr Yap.

Meanwhile, workers must also adopt a growth mindset by embracing lifelong learning, being resilient amid constant changes and taking ownership of their career development, he added.

Dr Yap also said that SNEF has been working with the Ministry of Manpower and the National Trades Union Congress to enable employers to implement progressive and inclusive employment practices.

For example, NTUC and SNEF formed a PME Taskforce last October to enhance the employability of professionals, managers and executives, and build a strong Singaporean core.

SNEF is also part of the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers, which is coming up with recommendations on improving the wages and working conditions of lower-wage workers, said Dr Yap.

"SNEF looks forward to strengthening and deepening this strong tripartite partnership to prepare both employers and workers for the post Covid-19 economy, to emerge stronger together."

Charmaine Ng