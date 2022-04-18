Smarter, safer, more diverse: How new roles are reshaping careers in built environment sector

Ms Sarah Nurrachman is 22 and passionate about anything related to renewable energy. The electrical and electronics engineering graduate represents the changing face of the built environment (BE) sector in Singapore.

She joined global design and engineering company Arup in July 2021, attracted by its focus on testing the boundaries of engineering and creating innovative designs, as well as its commitment to sustainable development and shaping a better world.

Now a graduate consultant in Arup’s energy team, Ms Nurrachman is living her dreams of working on high-profile energy projects with experienced engineers.

Since joining the firm, which is on the Singapore's Best Employers 2022 list released by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista, she has been involved in several projects, including a hydrogen one here.

“The Singapore office is a friendly and fun environment… I’m originally from Indonesia and was able to return home this year to spend time with my family for a month, thanks to Arup’s flexible working practices,” she says.

The BE sector, which comprises developers, construction firms, design, facilities management, security and environmental services firms, has been undergoing a facelift, thanks in large part to efforts by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA), with digitalisation as a key plank.