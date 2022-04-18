Smarter, safer, more diverse: How new roles are reshaping careers in built environment sector

Ms Sarah Nurrachman is 22 and passionate about anything related to renewable energy. The electrical and electronics engineering graduate represents the changing face of the built environment (BE) sector in Singapore.
She joined global design and engineering company Arup in July 2021, attracted by its focus on testing the boundaries of engineering and creating innovative designs, as well as its commitment to sustainable development and shaping a better world.
Now a graduate consultant in Arup’s energy team, Ms Nurrachman is living her dreams of working on high-profile energy projects with experienced engineers.
Since joining the firm, which is on the Singapore's Best Employers 2022 list released by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista, she has been involved in several projects, including a hydrogen one here.
“The Singapore office is a friendly and fun environment… I’m originally from Indonesia and was able to return home this year to spend time with my family for a month, thanks to Arup’s flexible working practices,” she says.
The BE sector, which comprises developers, construction firms, design, facilities management, security and environmental services firms, has been undergoing a facelift, thanks in large part to efforts by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA), with digitalisation as a key plank.
Over the last decade, technology in the sector has advanced significantly, enabling firms to achieve improved productivity, reduce costs and improve safety.
They can now streamline not just their construction processes, but also manage manpower and detect flaws and faults. Better jobs have been created, and are drawing young professionals like Ms Nurrachman.
Attracting more new talent is a top priority as construction demand is expected to hit between $27 billion and $32 billion this year. The answer lies in having the right work culture and attractive staff welfare benefits.
As the regulator of the industry, BCA has been taking the lead in transforming itself into a technologically-savvy employer of choice. Its efforts have borne fruit, as evidenced by its first-time ranking on the prestigious list of best employers.
KTC Civil Engineering & Construction, too, has made it to the list. A forerunner in business transformation through technology and digitalisation, it has invested hundreds of thousands in procuring system solutions to replace manual work and upskilling employees. Its HR team works closely with the operations one to redesign jobs, identify skills gaps and establish training plans.
One new role created is BIM manager, a civil engineer who is responsible for implementing building information modelling (BIM) and digital construction procedures.
BIM manager Jerry Law, 38, notes that the BE sector presents an exciting career for the younger generation who are technology savvy. “Completing a project gives me a sense of satisfaction as I can see the building being constructed from start to end. At the same time, what I have built will be a legacy that I can share with my children 50 years from now.”
Future-proofing workers
As more technology tools are being adopted in the BE sector, upskilling the existing workforce is crucial. The BCA has launched schemes to promote the recognition of skills to support career progression.
CapitaLand Development, which is also on the list of Best Employers, has invested over $1 million in learning and development, and delivered more than 415,000 hours of training to employees globally. Through its dedicated learning arm CapitaLand Institute of Management & Business (Climb), and partnerships with institutes of higher learning, it develops programmes to equip employees with future-ready skills such as the use of artificial intelligence, data analytics and integrated digital delivery.
Employees can also tap the organisation’s $50 million innovation fund – committed over five years – to support the test-bedding of sustainability and other high-tech innovations within the built environment. Employees in CapitaLand Development are encouraged to go on job rotations and overseas postings to expose themselves to different aspects of the real estate value chain across various markets.
CapitaLand Development (Singapore) head of project development & design (M&E/C&S) Chow Chee Khang says: “This focus on people and innovation is among the reasons I’ve stayed with the organisation for over two decades.”
At City Developments Limited (CDL), another developer on the list of Best Employers, staff can tap programmes and workshops, covering technical, soft, personal management and professional skills.
Recognising that millennials and Gen Z workers look beyond just compensation and benefits, CDL is also moving towards a total rewards and recognition package that is customised, transparent and equitable. For instance, features such as Workday’s Reward and Recognition allow employees to show instant appreciation to their colleagues anytime, providing a more all-encompassing view of an individual's performance during appraisal.
During the pandemic, CDL not just stepped up investments in employee training and upskilling, but also sharpened its focus on wellness. In CDL’s recent Employee Engagement Survey, 81 per cent of the respondents say the company places high priority on their well-being.
Working mothers, for example, enjoy access to multiple flexible work options to help them juggle work responsibilities and personal commitments. And on World Laughter Day, staff are invited to share their funny stories or jokes. “Having a good dose of laughter is indeed powerful in enhancing relationships and instilling optimism at work, amidst the pandemic,” said Mr Steven Tan, chief human resource officer.