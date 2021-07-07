SkillsFuture Forum on business transformation and training

The SkillsFuture Forum this year, which kicks off SkillsFuture Month, will focus on best practices for business transformation and employee training.

At the forum tomorrow, Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang will deliver a speech, and a panel of experts will discuss how to transform workforces through skills development to make the most of economic recovery opportunities.

Industry speakers on the panel will include managing director of Microsoft Singapore Kevin Wo; managing director of Grab Singapore Yee Wee Tang; executive director of Phoon Huat James Wong; and Ms Adeline Sim, executive director and chief legal officer of HRnetGroup.

Organised by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and supported by various partners, the theme of SkillsFuture Month 2021 is "Open new possibilities when you upskill" and will run until Aug 22.

Besides the forum at the Lifelong Learning Institute, the month will feature a range of virtual, hybrid and physical events, catering to Singaporeans at different stages of their life, as well as enterprises and training partners.

More than 90 community, education and industry partners are participating in the month of events, which are expected to reach more than 50,000 learners this year.

Live webinars, online classes and workshops, online learning content and virtual exhibitions are among the series of specially designed events lined up to meet the needs of different workforce segments.

Working adults can expect keynote sessions and online workshops on trends in various industries, organised by educational institutions in Singapore, as well as a job fair, which will showcase the range of reskilling, upskilling and employment opportunities available.

For students, a work-study fair will also be held to highlight work-study opportunities for fresh and recent graduates.

A virtual career exploration event will provide tertiary students with job taster workshops, networking sessions and interactions with working professionals in a diverse range of careers.

Online programmes, covering employability skills and lifelong learning topics, will also be made available to the general public.

"This year's SkillsFuture Month has an exciting slew of events for everyone (and) we hope that Singaporeans will join in these events, be it physical or virtual, " said chief executive of SSG Ong Tze-Ch'in.

"With the theme 'Open new possibilities when you upskill', we hope that Singaporeans can find new opportunities and resources to support their lifelong learning journey."

• More information on SkillsFuture Month 2021 and a full listing of all the activities are available on the MySkillsFuture app and at myskillsfuture.sg/skillsfuturemonth