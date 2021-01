Singapore's resident unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in November, slightly lower than October: MOM

SINGAPORE - The unemployment rate for Singaporeans and permanent residents improved slightly in November compared with the previous month, according to latest manpower figures.

The Ministry of Manpower said on Friday (Jan 8) that the monthly resident unemployment rate for November was 4.6 per cent, an improvement from 4.8 per cent in October.

The unemployment rate among citizens also improved slightly, from 4.9 per cent in October to 4.7 per cent in November.

Overall, the unemployment rate was 3.3 per cent in November, compared with 3.6 per cent the previous month.