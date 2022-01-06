Singapore's resident unemployment rate declines to 3.2% in November

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Unemployment rates in Singapore continued to decline in November 2021, according to Ministry of Manpower statistics on Thursday (Jan 6).

The overall unemployment rate declined to 2.5 per cent, from 2.6 per cent the month before.

Resident unemployment fell to 3.2 per cent from 3.4 per cent previously, and citizen unemployment dropped to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent previously.

There were 76,600 unemployed residents in November, of whom 70,200 were citizens. This was down from 80,000 unemployed residents in October, including 72,200 citizens.

The ministry began releasing monthly unemployment rates during the Covid-19 pandemic, for August 2020 onwards. Previously, they were released only on a quarterly basis.

November's figures are the lowest since March 2020, when overall unemployment was 2.5 per cent, resident unemployment was 3.5 per cent and citizen unemployment was 3.6 per cent.