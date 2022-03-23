Singapore workers see less discrimination at workplace, job search: Poll

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans and permanent residents in the labour force reported less discrimination both at the workplace and during the job search compared with 2018.

The proportion of resident employees who cited workplace discrimination fell from 24 per cent in 2018, when the survey was last conducted, to 8 per cent last year, according to a survey by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The proportion of those who reported discrimination during their job search fell from 43 per cent to 25 per cent.

The survey, which saw around 3,000 respondents respond to questionnaires online and by post, e-mail or fax between last September and November, found that the most common form of discrimination was age, both at the workplace and during the job search - with applicants above 40 bearing the brunt.

Four in five who experienced workplace discrimination kept silent, most commonly citing the fear of being marginalised at work or making work relations awkward (18.9 per cent), feeling that the issue was not severe enough (15.4 per cent) and the worry over impact on future job opportunities (15 per cent).

Most of the remaining one in five who sought help - or around 79 per cent - did so by reporting instances of perceived discrimination to their organisation or union.

Meanwhile, 16 per cent sought informal help from their family, and just under 5 per cent from tripartite agencies such as the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep).

Discrimination based on pregnancy status saw the greatest decline between 2018 and last year, from something experienced by more than two in 10 job applicants who faced discrimination to fewer than one in 20.

In a briefing on the survey results on Tuesday (March 22), Mr Lee Chung Wei, divisional director at MOM's workplace policy and strategy division, said two reasons for the dip in reported discrimination are increased awareness of fair workplace practices and a tighter labour market.

Discrimination by mental health condition during the job search was a new category in the latest iteration of the survey.

Said director of MOM's manpower research and statistics department Ang Boon Heng: "In the last year, there has been a lot more awareness and interest in mental health and we wanted to see what is the reaction from employers."

Just under 3 per cent of job seekers reported discrimination due to their mental health conditions.

Government feedback unit Reach held a dialogue between workers and a panel on Tuesday (March 22) about the state of workplace fairness legislation in Singapore.