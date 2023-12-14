Signs of cooling labour demand persist even as S’poreans, PRs notch employment growth

SINGAPORE – The overall demand for labour in Singapore continues to show signs of cooling, with job vacancies declining even as growth sectors such as healthcare and financial services helped push up employment numbers for its residents.

Finalised Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data for the third quarter of 2023 released on Dec 14 showed the number of job vacancies at 78,400 in September 2023.

This marks a decline for the sixth consecutive quarter from the peak of 126,000 in March 2022.

The ministry said the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed people stood at 1.58 in September 2023, adding that the ratio is down from 1.94 in June 2023.

In another sign of cooling demand, growth in the total number employed, excluding migrant domestic workers, slowed to 23,600 workers.

This marks the eighth consecutive quarter of increase, but the pace of increase has been slowing since the third quarter of 2022, which notched an employment growth high of 75,900.

On the bright side, there were more residents – Singaporeans and permanent residents – employed in growth sectors such as health and social services, financial services and professional services, driving the increase in resident employment numbers.

However, MOM said resident employment fell in food and beverage (F&B) services and retail trade.

It added: “This decline was likely due to students leaving their temporary jobs and resuming classes when their vacation ended.

“Hiring for temporary staff is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter when F&B and retail outlets ramp up manpower for year-end festivities.”

The overall resident long-term unemployment rate has increased, from a near eight-year low of 0.5 per cent in June 2023 to 0.7 per cent in September 2023, which MOM said was similar to the pre-pandemic average of 0.7 per cent.

The ministry added that the rate remained within the range observed in pre-pandemic periods across most age groups.

Meanwhile, non-resident employment grew by 20,800, but this is a slower pace compared with past quarters.