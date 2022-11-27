From challenging night shift to dream day job: How tailored workspace is helping her thrive

For persons with disabilities, job-hunting can be difficult and sometimes, it seems like an insurmountable challenge. That was the case for Ms Siti Hanifaa Abdullah.

Ms Siti used to work night shifts, and encountered taxi drivers who were reluctant to help stow her bulky, motorised wheelchair in the boot. She wanted a day job, which would enable her to travel by public transport. But since leaving her previous job, she struggled to land an interview opportunity for two months.

The difficulties Ms Siti encountered are commonly faced by persons with disabilities in job hunting. One avenue they can turn to for help is SG Enable’s Job Placement and Job Support (JPJS) programme. Through this programme, persons with disabilities can get career advisory services, pre-employment and vocational training, and free job matching and post-placement job support.

The JPJS services assure employers that specialised support is available to help them kick-start their journey towards hiring persons with disabilities.

Ms Siti was referred to SPD, one of SG Enable’s JPJS partners. SPD helps persons with disabilities of all ages to maximise their potential and integrate them into mainstream society. SPD matched Ms Siti’s skillsets to suitable employers and helped her to secure a job as a call centre executive with Marina Bay Sands.