Several nurseries in Yishun face uncertain future as lease expiry nears

SINGAPORE - Four of the nine nursery and farm tenants in Bah Soon Pah Road in Yishun have only a few days left to find new homes, as their tenancies expire at the end of the year.

The land that they sit on has been earmarked for residential development from next year.

Some may close down permanently after more than 30 years there. They cited problems finding suitable plots that are big enough for their plants to grow in, and which are at locations that are more accessible to customers.

The other five tenants have managed to secure new plots. But they said the labour shortage brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed relocation plans.

They are hoping for more time to get contractors in to move their supplies and prepare the land to return it to the authorities.

This is despite the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) informing the tenants in Bah Soon Pah Road, which is near the Seletar and Jalan Kayu districts, in July 2017 of the lease expiry.

The nine tenants comprise an organic farm, and wholesale and retail nurseries. The farm and three nurseries have not found new locations.

The space that most of them occupy ranges from 5,000 sq m to 32,000 sq m, which is equivalent to 0.7 to 4.5 football fields.

In a statement to The Straits Times, SLA said that for the past 4½ years, various agencies "have been engaging the tenants regularly to encourage them to secure replacement sites before their tenancies expire" on Dec 31 this year.

"Due to the urgent need to provide for the housing needs of Singaporeans, the tenants will be required to return their premises to the Government when the tenancy expires, so that the site can be developed for public housing," the agency explained.

SLA, National Parks Board and Singapore Food Agency have also launched various sites for tender since 2016, and affected tenants that are keen to continue business can bid for a plot.

SLA added: "Tenants have also been advised that they can source for rental of other suitable spaces such as shops, warehouses or industrial units."

However, some tenants pointed out that many of the plots available at tender exercises were unsuitable for plant nursery activities, or were too far from the heartland where most of their customers are.

Ban Nee Chen Nursery, for instance, has not secured a new plot yet, Mr Teng Kai Wei, its corporate development lead, said. The nursery currently occupies a 32,000 sq m space.