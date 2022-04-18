Sabbatical, leave programmes part of banks' arsenal to attract and retain talent in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Banks in Singapore have put in place progressive leave policies in recent years amid intensifying competition to attract and retain talent.

The latest to do so is Citi Singapore, which recently launched a scheme that provides employees with a month of paid leave to lend their skills to charities as volunteers.

Eligible employees can apply for this "giving back leave" to volunteer with a registered charitable organisation - with Citi paying their full base salary for that month.

"During the leave, employees will continue to be fully covered by the company's medical and health insurance, and they will continue to accrue their annual leave," said Citi in a statement last Wednesday (April 13).

Citi also launched a partially paid sabbatical programme that allows eligible full-time employees to take up to 12 weeks off, while still drawing 25 per cent of their monthly base pay.

This is "designed for employees to pursue their personal interests and focus on wellness by providing them with the opportunity to travel, pursue personal goals, spend time with loved ones or simply to take extra time off to recharge", the bank said.

An employee can take this sabbatical twice, at most.

The two schemes together form Citi's new resiliency programme, which recognises "the important role that companies play in employees' financial, mental and physical well-being as well as community support".

They are offered to staff who have been with the bank for at least five years and meet other criteria.

Singapore is the first of Citi's outposts in the Asean region to roll out the resiliency programme, with Hong Kong and Japan also part of the programme's initial launch in Asia.

Checks by The Straits Times with three other major banks in Singapore found that sabbatical programmes are in place, with volunteer work a reason that some staff with these other banks cite.

HSBC allows for a sabbatical of up to 12 months, but only the first month is paid, and eligibility is decided based on a minimum term of service as well as individual performance. The bank also has volunteering leave of two days a year.

At DBS Bank, sabbatical leave has been available since 2019 for employees who have been with the bank for at least five continuous years.

The unpaid sabbatical can be taken for up to three months, and every employee can have two sabbaticals during their time with DBS.

Life and medical insurance coverage will be maintained during staff sabbaticals, said Ms Lee Yan Hong , head of group human resources at DBS.