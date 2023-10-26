Retrenchments, unemployment in S’pore up in Q3 but job market continues to expand: MOM

SINGAPORE – The number of retrenchments and unemployed residents in Singapore rose in the third quarter of 2023 as a weaker economic outlook dragged down sectors such as wholesale trade.

But the labour market continued to expand for the eighth straight quarter, with increases for both residents and non-residents.

While unemployment rates remained low, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) cautioned on Thursday that unemployment has been on a slow uptrend and may continue to rise further, as it released preliminary labour data for the quarter.

Retrenchments rose by 900, from 3,200 in the second quarter to 4,100 in the third quarter, with the majority of the increase from wholesale trade.

Activities in the wholesale trade sector range from the buying and selling of goods to storage and warehousing, as well as marketing, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

It is the second-largest sector in Singapore’s economy, making up 18.6 per cent of nominal gross domestic product in 2022 and employing more than 300,000 people as at December 2022.

The sharp increase in retrenchments reflects the weaker external outlook the sector faced, MOM said.

It added that the number of retrenchments in other sectors remained broadly stable or declined.

The 11,120 retrenchments in 2023 to date is almost double the 6,440 recorded in the whole of 2022.

Business reorganisation or restructuring remained the top reason for retrenchments in the quarter, MOM said.

The construction sector retrenched 200 people in the third quarter, while 800 were laid off in manufacturing over the same period.

Meanwhile, the services sector, which includes wholesale trade, laid off 3,100 people, up 550 from the 2,550 in the previous quarter.

There were 68,000 unemployed residents, comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents, in September, up more than 3 per cent from the 65,600 recorded in June.