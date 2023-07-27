Retrenchments in S’pore decline for first time in a year, but signs of cooling labour market persist

SINGAPORE – Layoffs in Singapore declined for the first time in a year, while overall labour demand showed signs of cooling in the second quarter of 2023 as total employment growth slowed markedly to 23,700.

In another sign of a softening labour market, there were fewer employed residents – comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents – for the first time since Q2 2020, according to preliminary labour numbers released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

But resident employment remained well-above pre-pandemic levels recorded in December 2019, MOM said.

“The contraction occurred mainly in food and beverage services (F&B) and retail trade, which is not unusual in the first half of the year,” it said.

“F&B and retail outlets typically increase their hiring of temporary staff in the fourth quarter to cater for year-end festivities, and reduce their number of staff in subsequent quarters, with the easing of consumer demand.”

In contrast, there were more non-resident workers, especially in the construction sector. This comes amid sustained demand for private and public sector projects, such as housing, the ministry said.

Employment in the construction sector grew by 10,500 in Q2 2023, picking up the pace from the previous quarter. This is mainly attributed to more work permit holders.

The ministry noted that non-residents in sectors with higher non-resident employment growth in Q2 were typically hired for lower-paying roles.

Sectors such as community, social and personal services, financial services, and professional services saw continued resident employment growth, although growth has slowed amid global economic headwinds, said MOM.

Employment in the services sector, excluding migrant domestic workers, slowed down for the third consecutive quarter, growing by 12,400 workers.

Meanwhile, retrenchments declined from 3,820 in Q1 2023 to 3,200 in Q2, which the ministry said was “similar to the non-recessionary range observed in 2019, pre-pandemic”.

Business reorganisation or restructuring was the top reason for retrenchments in Q2 2023, it said, adding that the services sector, especially information technology services and wholesale trade, were the key contributors to retrenchments.

Retrenchments in the services sector rose for the fourth consecutive quarter to 2,400 in Q2 2023.

However, MOM said retrenchments in manufacturing declined, following larger-scale retrenchments in the sector in Q1 2023 and Q4 2022.

The manufacturing sector retrenched 1,470 workers in Q1 2023, and 1,180 workers in Q4 2022.

“The number of retrenchments in the remaining sectors also declined or stayed broadly stable,” said MOM.