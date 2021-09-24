Retrenchment task force working with laid off Panasonic workers: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - The retrenchment task force and various other government agencies are at the forefront in working with Panasonic workers who have been retrenched, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Friday (Sept 24).

He was responding to media queries on the measures taken to support some 700 Panasonic workers laid off, with the electronics giant Panasonic announcing on Thursday that it is shutting down its refrigeration compressor manufacturing operations in Singapore.

Dr Tan noted that the taskforce, together with the labour movement, the Employment and Employability Institute and Workforce Singapore, are working with the affected employees.

"They are also working with the company to see how we can match (the workers) with the new jobs that are available," he said.

He added that recent reports have shown that Singapore has currently more vacancies than jobseekers .

"So, we hope to be able to place them as quickly as possible," he said.

Last week, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reported that job vacancies in Singapore reached an all-time high of 92,100 in June. There were 163 job openings for every 100 unemployed persons in June.

Many positions were in construction and manufacturing, which are usually taken up by foreigners but cannot be filled owing to border restrictions.

Meanwhile, there was also sustained demand in growth sectors like financial and insurance services, professional services, and information and communications.

Dr Tan added: "Now, the road ahead is still going to be bumpy. And I think we need to continue to stay vigilant, and also at the same time, keep our eyes and our fingers on the pulse of the economy, and also on the different industries."

He noted that Singapore is seeing a K-shaped recovery, where outward-looking industries like wholesale trade, finance, professional services and information and communications, will continue to see an increase in hiring and growth.

But other inward-looking sectors, as well as those in hospitality and aviation, will still face significant challenges, he said.

"So the key thing that I hope we can achieve is to encourage and nudge companies to continue to think how to innovate, how to pivot to keep ahead, and to keep in sync with (international) trends, which are heading towards Industry 4.0," he said.