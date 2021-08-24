I’m in retail and afraid I might lose my job one day. I’ve been in this industry for years. What can I do?

In one way or another, Covid-19 has left an indelible mark on all of us, but some more than others.

Whether it’s restaurant or hospitality workers furloughed without pay, flight attendants having to switch from navigating skies to delivering food, or event planners having to learn to organise virtual events, the job security for millions around the world has been shattered.

If you make a living in the hard-hit sectors of hospitality and tourism, you would understandably be worried about what the future holds.

The emergence of new variants of the coronavirus is dampening hopes of a quick rebound from the worst global recession since World War II. Tourism, for example, is not expected to recover to 2019 levels before 2024. And in the new normal, who’s to say jobs that existed pre-pandemic would still be around?

At Workforce Singapore (WSG), career coaches have received many questions from job seekers about the shifting landscape as well as how to prepare for a future that they may not even recognise. One asked: “We keep hearing that Covid-19 will change the jobs landscape. What does this really mean?”

Another wondered: “How can (workers) build resilience, or what can they do to be more confident of embracing change?”

Adopt a growth mindset and arm yourself with in-demand skills

The good news is that we do have cause for hope. Singapore’s economy is making a resilient, if gradual, recovery despite the recent flare-ups in infections. And even as vaccinations progress at full steam, the country is also bracing itself to live with the coronavirus, paving the way for a return to normalcy – or as much as is possible.

Yet, with a foe in the form of a mutating, lethal virus, the future is like shifting sands beneath our feet. Instead of trying to predict circumstances beyond our control, it might be wiser to future-proof ourselves.

How? By keeping an open mind and staying flexible, says Mr Glenford Koh, WSG’s principal career coach. This means embracing a growth mindset at work if you wish to stay in your current job or industry.

For example, if your company requires extra hands in another department, volunteer yourself. Besides acquiring new skills relevant to your industry, you would also gain valuable experience that burnishes your resume. Say, you’re in F&B operations, a stint in business development could enable you to upskill in digital technology such as social media marketing or delivery platform systems.

One worker who has embraced upskilling is 47-year-old Alfyro Bin Ozaer Al Johary, a concierge at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore. Last year, the 20-year hospitality veteran underwent WSG’s Job Redesign Reskilling Programme to familiarise himself with his employer’s new digital concierge and luggage management systems.

Besides helping to optimise the hotel’s operations and free up manpower for more value-added tasks, these technologies also enabled Mr Alfyro to get trained for new tasks in safety and security management that were beyond his old job scope.

Look towards growth industries for new opportunities

If your industry is particularly vulnerable, consider exploring opportunities in growth sectors such as healthcare, social services, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). A retail assistant at a brick-and-mortar shop, for example, would likely find suitable openings in the booming e-commerce space. There may also be jobs in other industries for which your skills and experience are a good fit.



Change may force you out of your comfort zone, but it's also an opportunity for growth. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



Should your best option, for now, be to look for a new job, there is no time to lose. Tap your network: Tell friends, family and contacts that you’re open to suitable roles, since many vacancies are filled through referrals rather than open recruitment.

It’s usually easier to find a job while you still have one. You could always return to your beloved role – with more skills – when things improve.

Former engineering manager Seow Lit Choon had been working in Shanghai for nine years before he was laid off in February 2019. He returned to Singapore a few months later and was initially confident that he would be able to find a job without much difficulty, given his extensive experience in the automotive industry.

However, after firing off more than 50 applications without getting a response, the 51-year-old approached Careers Connect for assistance.

“After several coaching sessions, I recognised that my overseas work experiences and skill sets did not fit the Singapore job market. I didn’t have many local friends working in the automotive industry and thus, had no industry network to help me,” he says.

Last year’s circuit breaker posed additional challenges to his job search. But Mr Seow knew that he needed to keep an open mind and adapt to the evolving situation.

Seeing that the ICT sector is expanding rapidly and he has relevant IT experience, he decided to make a career switch. He also built his LinkedIn profile to expand his professional network, and attended WSG workshops where he met fellow job seekers who later became his pillars of support.

Mr Seow’s efforts paid off in September last year when he clinched a contract role as a system manager. “I encourage job seekers to leave their comfort zones and continuously look for opportunities to upgrade themselves, as well as to expand their professional network. Most importantly, help is available if you take the first step,” he advises.

If you're eyeing a role that needs you to skill up, consider formal training opportunities offered by the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package and WSG's numerous career conversion programmes. The former offers job traineeship opportunities, while the latter provides on-the-job training to equip job seekers with the relevant skills they'll need for their new roles. For more structured career guidance, speak to a career ambassador at the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centre who can recommend jobs and programmes that suit your skill sets and expertise.

