Old-school Cantonese eatery Swee Kee Eating House in the Central Business District (CBD) suffered monthly losses of about $30,000 for almost a year before it decided to shut its doors.

The 82-year-old restaurant in Amoy Street, known for dishes such as fish-head beehoon, served its last customer on May 30, even though its lease was supposed to be up only in the last quarter of the year.