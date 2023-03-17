Ready and resilient: Report identifies top skill sets you need to thrive in the future

A learning revolution is here

As the pace of change across industries intensifies, employees will find that the skills composition of their jobs will evolve.

Mr Azman Abas is one such example of seizing opportunity from the green economy. He works as a senior executive for electric vehicle (EV) warranty and quality assurance at Singapore-based car distributor Vantage Automotive Limited.

In June 2022 he completed a course to broaden his skill sets to cover EVs. “In recent years, there has been a surge in the sales of EVs as they are low in emissions and part of the more sustainable world we are moving towards,” Mr Azman, 57, says.

“With support from my company, I attended a blended learning course to equip myself with the necessary skills to service EVs,” he shares. “Now I know what goes on behind the wheel of an EV, and I’m able to expand my scope of work to more and newer models of vehicles.”

Singapore has set a target for national emissions to reach net zero by 2050, and the Singapore Green Plan 2030 aims to achieve this goal. The Government and companies across various sectors are adopting more sustainable practices and developing sustainability targets for compliance and reporting.

“As a result, many existing jobs and new jobs being created will require green skills to meet these new developments,” says Professor Koh Lian Pin, director of the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, National University of Singapore.

“Specifically, businesses want employees to be able to translate and adapt larger organisational goals and sustainability initiatives for business functions,” says Prof Koh, 46.

Some of the niche industry skills that employers are looking for include carbon accounting and management, infrastructure development, and sustainability and compliance reporting.

The green economy is one of three critical growth areas highlighted in SSG’s Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2022.

Released in November 2022, the second edition of the annual report provides jobs and skills insights to help individuals and companies stay abreast of industry trends, and capitalise on growth opportunities across different industries.

“The report was developed to specifically help address the issue of information asymmetry,” says Dr Gog. “These insights can help the workforce make more informed decisions on which are the skills to prioritise and invest in, and the relevant courses.”