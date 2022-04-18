Property player scores with team spirit

Working from home can be tough, even if it is a job you were already doing before Covid-19 hit. But it is a bigger mountain to climb when you are starting a new job during the pandemic.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, my colleagues found ways to welcome me and help me forge strong relationships within the organisation,” recalls Mr Kelvin Gan, senior executive with group investment at Frasers Property. He joined the company in 2020.

The homegrown multinational real estate and property management company develops, owns, and manages properties in commercial, residential, hospitality, retail, and industrial and logistics sectors across the globe.

“From introductory welcome packs and home-made drinks from HR to virtual ‘coffee chats’ and lunch gatherings, I felt constantly supported during those trying times,” says Mr Gan.

His experience is illustrative of the type of culture that Frasers Property has cultivated through the years — one where collaboration and learning are encouraged, anchored by a supportive environment where values like kindness, respect and empathy are prized.

To Mr Chia Khong Shoong, group chief corporate officer, the formula is pretty simple. “It’s just about taking good care of our employees and their overall well-being, and investing in their learning,” he says.

Treasuring its staff has resulted in generous employee benefits, including gender-neutral compassionate leave for pregnancy loss. Investing in learning has meant a wealth of options such as virtual training, webinars, self-paced e-learning and leadership programmes, as well as events such as a six-day global Learning Festival. The festival was held for the second year in 2021 to encourage organisational learning and cross-sharing.

The company is ranked one of Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It is ranked 51st overall, and third in the real estate category.

Fostering healthy bonds

Most impressive though is the company’s ability to seed and nurture meaningful relationships among its people.

“The vibes in the workplace have been such that I have been able to build good rapport with colleagues, and some have grown into genuine friendships,” says Ms Angela Ng, head of retail design management. “Leaders and people managers often take the initiative to mingle with junior members.”