Project management: The one essential skill to cope with change and disruption

As such, more organisations and employees are interacting remotely and across different time zones more frequently than before. Even traditional sections, such as the oil and steel industries, have had to adapt their business models and management styles to become “more agile” in order to retain the right talent and ensure business continuity.

“Collaboration, empathy and communication have become more important and so has the need for project management skills across the board,” says Mr Breen.

What’s interesting, he adds, is how most of us may not hold the official title of a project manager, but we are managing projects all the time at work because industries are becoming “projectified”.

“More start-up companies, for instance, need employees (whom we call changemakers) to manage timelines and budgets, and so, run projects,” says Mr Breen.

To help both organisations and changemakers work smarter as the world and workplaces continually evolve, PMI’s digital tools, networking opportunities and globally recognised certifications provide a competitive edge.

The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, for example, verifies if a person has the project leadership ability and experience to work smarter and perform better. For those planning to manage larger projects, the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) will be valuable, while the PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP) certification recognises your ability to identify and analyse project risks, mitigate threats and leverage on opportunities to enhance and protect your organisation’s needs, particularly in these challenging times.

One of PMI’s latest certifications, Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects (CPBEP), is PMI’s first industry-specific course and includes lessons on active listening – an increasingly in-demand soft skill, or what Mr Breen prefers to call a “power skill”. These are social behaviours and abilities that complement employees’ technical skills, allowing people to work together and perform their jobs more effectively.

As artificial intelligence robots, machines and digital technology take over repetitive tasks, humans will need to double down on uniquely human skills such as collaborative leadership, empathy for customers and colleagues, and innovative thinking, as explained in PMI’s Pulse of the Profession 2021 report.

Professionals who are PMI-certified can also benefit from its courses and training if they become members and enjoy access to its extensive network of more than 600,000 professionals across more than 200 countries.

Upskilling as a necessary employee benefit

If human resource leaders and organisations do not provide the opportunity for employees to upskill, they will find it more difficult to attract and retain top talent, as the new generation of workers are no longer solely interested in traditional employment benefits like medical insurance, bonuses, and wellness vouchers.

In Singapore, career progression and personal development have emerged as key motivators for an employee's decision to stay, despite increasing workloads and stress being some of the key drivers behind the recent wave of resignations.