Defying cultural norms: Meet Singapore’s first female chef-owner of a Japanese restaurant

Ms Aeron Choo, chef-owner of omakase restaurant Kappou, has the distinct honour of being the first woman in Singapore to own and helm her own Japanese restaurant.

It is a dream that the 28-year-old has harboured since she was a child, and one that she credits her stubborn streak for helping to bring to fruition. But her journey there has been anything but smooth sailing.

After all, the male-dominated Japanese culinary scene has traditionally not been the most welcoming towards female apprentices looking to become sushi chefs – much less one who is neither Japanese nor able to speak the language.

“I was told that women are not suitable to become sushi chefs, but I was stubbornly against taking ‘no’ or ‘it's not possible’ for an answer,” she recalls.

Watch how sushi chef Aeron Choo overcame challenges to realise her dreams.